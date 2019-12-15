WolfpackMaven
Gameday Live Blog/Open Thread: State vs. UNCG

Brett Friedlander

There are a lot of good memories for the NC State basketball team at Greensboro Coliseum.

This, after all, is where the Wolfpack won its first national championship, upsetting the UCLA dynasty along the way. It has also won its share of ACC tournaments here.

The memories aren't so fond, however, when it comes to today's opponent at the coliseum. The last time the Wolfpack played UNC Greensboro, in 2017 at PNC Arena, the Spartans pulled off an upset and beat State 81-7

Today's game should be a good test for coach Kevin Keatts' team and it's a study in contrasts. State is an uptempo offensive team that has scored fewer than 70 points only once this season. UNCG likes to slow things down and has only allowed one of its first 10 foes to score more than 70 points.

Something's got to give. It should be a good one ...

First half

Jericole Hellems, who suffered what Keatts described as a "low-grade concussion" in last Saturday's win at Wake Forest, is in uniform and is expected to play. But he's not in the starting lineup. Grad transfer Pat Andree is taking his place. The other starters are Devon Daniels, Markell Johnson, Braxton Beverly and Manny Bates ...

Underway here in Greensberry and First half Andree strikes early … starting in place of Hellems, he drains a 3 right off the opening tip ...

And now a second one …. genius coaching move by Keatts, huh?

And now Beverly makes it 3 for 3 on threes …. #UNCG immediately calls timeout. Spartans allow an average of just 54 points per game. #NCState already has nine in less than two minutes ...

Hellems coming into the game at the 16:26 mark of the first half. He gets a big hand from the large contingent of Wolfpack fans here … State up 11-4.

This hot start is nice, but it's not a harbinger of good things for State. Remember two years ago when these teams last met, the Wolfpack led by 14 with eight minutes left in the first half before the Spartans rallied to win the game in the second half ...

UNCG's Kobe Langley is down looking as though he injured his ankle while chasing that loose ball. Spartans are already down a man with Kaleb Hunter already sidelined with a bum ankle ...

Beverly hits another three, this one of penetration from Markell Johnson. State is 4 of 5 from distance and Wes burns his second timeout in the first 7 1/2 minutes. Very Bzdelik-like. You'd never know that the guy played and learned at the hip of Roy Williams, who NEVER uses his timeouts. 18-11 State up ...

Markell Johnson showing some ups ... steals one near midcourt and with two defenders bearing down on him from behind, dunks it with ease ... Wolfpack lead up to 22-11 ...

