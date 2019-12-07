Gameday Live Blog/Open Thread: State vs. Wake Forest

No college basketball game in early December can truly be a must win. But for NC State, today's game at Wake Forest sure feels like one.

Coming off a big resume building win against Wisconsin in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge at home on Wednesday, the Wolfpack would like to keep the momentum rolling as it heads toward the meat of the schedule. More importantly, coach Kevin Keatts' team can't afford to squander a second straight ACC opportunity against one of the league's bottomfeeders.

Based solely on the two rosters, State shouldn't have any trouble with the struggling Deacons, who come into the game at 5-4 (0-1 ACC). But history suggests that it doesn't matter how good or bad the teams are or who happens to be playing for them.

The Wolfpack is 6-23 all-time at Joel Coliseum and has lost six of its last seven trips here -- including one last year in which it rallied from a 22-point deficit to tie the game, only to let it slip away in the final moments.

This one should be interesting, so be sure to check back here frequently for updates and analysis ...

PREGAME

Devon Daniels still in the starting lineup in place of C.J. Bryce. … Doubt Bryce missed another tape session. My guess is that Keatts is superstitious and is sticking with the lineup that won last game against Wisconsin. The rest of the starters are the same ... Johnson, Beverly, Hellems and Bates ...

One of the things that makes Joel Coliseum is the motorcycle the Deacon mascot rides out onto the court for the pregame warmups. Interesting, though that the motorcycle isn't pointed in the direction of the visitors' bench as it has in the past. I've always been convinced that was designed to send noxious carbon monixide fumes into the other team's huddle, leading them to get off to slow starts until the effects start to wear off. ...

FIRST HALF

Hellems is off to a quick start. He's got career highs in each of si.com/college/ncstate/basketball/gameday-blog-wake-forest/his… past two games and he just scored the game's first basket here ...

They're clearly going to let them play today. ... Already Devon Daniels and Hellems have been sent crashing to the court while driving to the rim with no calls. Let's see if it stays that way all afternoon of if they change the way they call in midstream ...

Mike Eages, Bill Covington Jr. and Mark Schnur are the officials today, by the way ...

It's not been an asthetically beautiful start here. Wake has turned it over four times and State is 2 for its first 8, with all the misses coming from inside of five feet ...

First TV timeout: Wolfpack 5, Deacons 2

Bryce comes in and immediately sinks a 3 ... The redshirt senior appears to be adapting well to coming off the bench ...

Three straight 3s -- by Bryce, Daniels and Johnson -- help State open up a 14-4 lead ...

Manning calls timeout with 12:24 left in the half ... State up by 10 at 18-8 ...