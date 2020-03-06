Gameday Live Blog/Open Thread: State vs Wake Forest

Senior Night is usually a time to look back and celebrate the careers of team members playing their final home game.

And some of that will be done tonight when NC State takes on Wake Forest at PNC Arena in its final game of the regular season. Seniors Markell Johnson and C.J. Bryce, along with graduate transfers Pat Andree and Danny Dixon will be honored for what they have already done in their respective careers.

But just as much attention will be focused on what they and their younger teammates still have yet to accomplish this season. The outcome could go a long way toward determining whether State finishes its season in the NCAA tournament or the NIT for the second straight year.

At 18-12 (9-10 ACC), coach Kevin Keatts' team is squarely on the NCAA bubble and can't afford to lose another game to an ACC also-ran after going 0-4 this season against fellow bottomfeeders North Carolina and Georgia Tech.

It's a game the Wolfpack should win, especially since it's already being reported that Deacons' coach Danny Manning is in buyout talks with his school. But you never know what kind of effort you're going to get from State from game-to-game, so anything is possible.

PREGAME

Keatts is starting all his seniors for this must-win game ... Danny Dixon and Pat Andree replace D.J. Funderburk and Manny Bates in the lineup. C.J. Bryce and Markell Johnson are out there, too. Devon Dixon is the only non senior starter for the Wolfpack ...

Keatts has broken out the red blazer tonight ... You know it's a big one ...

TV Teddy, Ron Groover and Jeff Pon in stripes ...

FIRST HALF

Dixon gets State's first basket on a layup ... but on the other end, he's given up two dunks to Wake big man Olivier Sarr. ...

Funderburk gets Dixon after 2 1/2 minutes ... Now Hellems for Andree after four minutes ...

Not much defense thus far ... both teams shooting 60 percent in the early going. It might take 90 to win this one ...

Johnson has hit his first two three-pointers. A very good sign ....

He then misses the heat check ...

Bryce gets called for a foul away from the ball. It's his second. Not what the Wolfpack needs tonight ...

First TV timeout: Wake 13, State 10

Now Beverly with a three. State is 3 for its first 5 from beyond the arc ...

This is not a mis-type. Braxton Beverly has scored State's last eight points and the Wolfpack is now up 20-13. Wake timeout ...

Andree back in for some non-ceremonial run. It looks like his ankle may finally be healthy enough for him to contribute. That's good news for the Wolfpack going into the postseason. An extra set of legs, especially one that can make threes, can't hurt ...

And yet another three from Beverly ... his bad back must be feeling better tonight ...

Under 12 TV timeout: State 27, Wake 17

Just got word that Manny Bates isn't going to play tonight and that coach Kevin Keatts will provide an update after the game. Not sure if it's an injury or discipline, but he's on the bench ...

This is a game in which the Wolfpack could really use the 6-foot-11 freshman. Wake big man Sarr already has 10 points and four rebounds and has been tough for State to defend ...

That being said, State is shooting well and defending everyone else adequately. It's up by 10 midway through the first half. Wolfpack can't afford to take its foot off the accelerator as it has many times this season. It needs to put Danny and the Miserables away as quickly as possible to take away any incentive they might still have ...

Beverly from distance AGAIN ... that's four tonight and 14 points total ...

And now Dixon scores on a feed from Johnson ... State up 32-17 ...

Markell Johnson now has four assists, giving him 590 for his career, moving him past Lorenzo Brown for third on State's career list ... Sidney Lowe is second with 762 and Chris Corchiani is No. 1 with 1,038 ...

First Beverly going off, now Danny Dixon. Crazy night. The grad transfer has six points. That's already a career high. He's 3 of 3 from the floor ...

Meanwhile, Beverly has 16 points. His career high is 23 ...

But just like that, Brandon Childress hits back-to-back treys and Keatts isn't happy about it. He calls time with State leading 38-26 with 4:36 left in the half ...

Under 4 TV timeout: State 40, Wake 26

A little sputter to finish out the half, but the Wolfpack is still comfortably ahead 44-31 after 20 minutes. The key now is to come out with the same kind of intensity in the second half and finish this off ...

Halftime: State 44, Wake 31