Gameday Live Blog/Open Thread: State women vs. Louisville

Brett Friedlander

Reynolds Coliseum will be rocking with a sellout crowd tonight as the fourth-ranked NC State women's basketball team takes on No. 9 Louisville in a game that could decide the ACC's regular season championship.

It's the most important basketball game played in this old barn in a long time, at least since it was updated and renovated in 2015.

The Wolfpack comes in at 22-1 (11-1 ACC) riding high on an eight-game winning streak with its highest national ranking since 1999-2000. With a win, coach Wes Moore's team will have a two-game lead (with tiebreakers) over the rest of the league with just five games remaining.

The Cardinals (21-3, 10-2) are suddenly reeling, but they're dangerous if their shots start falling again. They're led by junior point guard Dana Evans, who like State's sophomore center Elissa Cunane, has been selected to the Wooden Award's midseason watch list.

It should be a good one with an electric atmosphere. Make sure to check here frequently for live updates and analysis fron tonight's epic matchup ...  

PREGAME

The Wolfpack will start with Aislinn Konig and Kai Crutchfield in the backcourt, Jakia Brown-Turner and Kayla Jones at forward and Elissa Cunane at center. That's the same starting five that his begun all 23 previous games this season. That's a major departure from the men's team, which seems to start a new lineup for every game because of injuries ...

FIRST HALF

Wolfpack forces a shot clock violation on Louisville's opening possession. Good start ... Now Kayla Jones scores on an offensive rebound and State's press forces a turnover. And man, is it LOUD in here ... 

Cunane called for an early foul. But she draw two quick ones on the other end ...

Louisville has shot 35 percent or worse in each of its last two games, both losses, and was held to a season-low 51 points by Syracuse last weekend. How well the Cardinals shoot tonight will go a long way toward deciding this one ...

State got off to a 6-1 lead, but Louisville has answered with a 10-0 run. Grace Hunter off the bench quickly for the Wolfpack ...

Twice now, Cunane has gotten beat by her Loiusville counterpart Kylee Shook. First time resulting in an uncontested layup and now, failing to box out on a rebound. The Cardinal run is now up to 12-0 ...

They're letting A LOT of contact go right now ...

And now it's a 15-0 run ... 

Hunter finally stops the bleeding with a mid-range jumper. Louisville up 15-8 ...

First TV timeout: Lousville 15, State 8

The Cardinals are the aggressors right now ... State's having a hard time getting into its offense and has made just 3 of its first 15 field goal attempts and is being outrebounded 13-6. Wolfpack has been outscored 18-2 after getting off to that 6-1 start ...

End of the first quarter: Louisville 19, State 8

Basketball

