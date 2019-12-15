WolfpackMaven
Hellems in uniform, not in starting lineup

Brett Friedlander

Sophomore forward Jericole Hellems is in uniform for NC State's basketball game at UNC Greensboro this afternoon.

But he's not in the starting lineup.

Graduate transfer Pat Andree will nmake his first ever start for the Wolfpack in Hellems' place. 

Andree hit his first two shots, both 3-pointers, to stake State to an 11-4 lead before Hellems made his first appearance off the bench. at the 16:26 mark of the first half.

Coach Kevin Keatts said earlier in the week that the determination would be a game-time decision. On the Wolfpack Network's pregame show, Keatts indicated that Hellems practiced on Saturday and said the player's participation would depend on how he felt during pregame warmups.

Hellems particpated in those warmups without any visible signs of distress.

The 6-foot-7 St. Louis native ranks second on the Wolfpack in scoring at 12.3 points per game. He has been especially hot of late, setting career highs of 17 and 23 points in his two previous games before Wake Forest. He scored 13 in the win against the Deacons, going 3 of 4 from 3-point range.

Gameday Live Blog/Open Thread: State vs. UNCG

Brett Friedlander

Updates and analysis from today's game between the Wolfpack and Spartans at Greensboro Coliseum.

Wolfpack Tipoff: Game 10, UNC Greensboro

Brett Friedlander

Everything you need to know about State's game against the Spartans at Greensboro Coliseum on Sunday. Read more

Wolfpack knows better than to overlook UNCG

Brett Friedlander

Coach Wes Miller's Spartans upset NC State at PNC Arena in their most recent meeting in 2017. Read more

Payton Wilson arrested in alcohol-related incident

Brett Friedlander

The NC State redshirt freshman linebacker faces multiple charges, including resisting arrest. Read more

Brett Friedlander

The best columnist in NC takes a look at the basketball contrast between State and UNCG ...

Doeren, staff working to complete 2020 recruiting class

Brett Friedlander

NC State coaches have been busy with the start of the new December early signing period coming up on Wednesday. Read more

Beverly sporting an aerodynamic new look

Brett Friedlander

The junior guard's trademark mountain man beard is now a lot shorter than it used to be. Read more

Hellems a 'game-time decision' against UNCG

Brett Friedlander

The NC State sophomore forward suffered a 'low-grade concussion' in win at Wake Forest last Saturday. Read more

How Much Will It Cost to See State-UNCG game?

Brett Friedlander

Spartans fans are excited about the Wolfpack's appearance at Greensboro Coliseum and ticket prices reflect it. Read more

Gottfried Fires Back at the NCAA

Brett Friedlander

Like his former employer, the ex-State basketball coach has responded aggressively to allegations involving the recruitment of Dennis Smith Jr. Read more