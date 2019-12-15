Hellems in uniform, not in starting lineup

Sophomore forward Jericole Hellems is in uniform for NC State's basketball game at UNC Greensboro this afternoon.

But he's not in the starting lineup.

Graduate transfer Pat Andree will nmake his first ever start for the Wolfpack in Hellems' place.

Andree hit his first two shots, both 3-pointers, to stake State to an 11-4 lead before Hellems made his first appearance off the bench. at the 16:26 mark of the first half.

Coach Kevin Keatts said earlier in the week that the determination would be a game-time decision. On the Wolfpack Network's pregame show, Keatts indicated that Hellems practiced on Saturday and said the player's participation would depend on how he felt during pregame warmups.

Hellems particpated in those warmups without any visible signs of distress.

The 6-foot-7 St. Louis native ranks second on the Wolfpack in scoring at 12.3 points per game. He has been especially hot of late, setting career highs of 17 and 23 points in his two previous games before Wake Forest. He scored 13 in the win against the Deacons, going 3 of 4 from 3-point range.