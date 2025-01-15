All Wolfpack

Highest-Ranked NC State Basketball Recruiting Target Makes Some Cuts

NC State basketball did not advance to the homestretch of the Nate Ament race.

The 2025-26 NC State basketball team may well end up on the same court as Nate Ament next season. Unfortunately for Wolfpack head coach Kevin Keatts and his crew, though, such an occurrence would involve the Highland School (Va.) five-star senior playing for an opponent, perhaps one nearby and of the ACC variety in Jon Scheyer's Duke Blue Devils.

Ament, a 6-foot-9, 185-pound phenom forward who has soared 10 spots in the rankings since receiving an offer from Keatts back in late June to his current position at No. 4 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, trimmed his list of over 30 suitors, including every blueblood, to a top 11 on Wednesday. NC State is absent from that group.

His remaining contenders are Arkansas, Alabama, Tennessee, Georgetown, Louisville, Notre Dame, BYU, Texas, Kentucky, Kansas State, and Duke, where he has an upcoming visit coinciding the Blue Devils' early February Tobacco Road home clash against the UNC Tar Heels.

Speaking of the Tar Heels, they're in the same boat as State, as they also fell short of Nate Ament's top 11 despite actively pursuing his coveted pro-like services for about as long as the Wolfpack.

Meanwhile, the 2025 NC State basketball recruiting class just contains Keatts & Co.'s two early signees in Archbishop Alter High School (Ohio) three-star guard RJ Greer and Christ School (N.C.) four-star forward Zymicah Wilkins.

