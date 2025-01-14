NC State Basketball Coach: Goaltending Review Explanation 'Not True'
NC State basketball guard Jayden Taylor attempted a contested five-foot floater in the lane with a few seconds remaining on the clock in the Wolfpack's 63-61 home loss to the UNC Tar Heels on Saturday. UNC forward Jalen Washington swatted the shot at or near its peak, securing the win for the visitors.
Eighth-year Wolfpack head coach Kevin Keatts erupted on the sideline, asking the officials to review the play for possible goaltending. And during his postgame press conference, he noted his frustration over the fact the refs refused to at least look at it.
UNC supporters mocked Keatts for not knowing that Rule 11, Section 2, Article 1 of the 2024-25 NCAA Men's Basketball Rules Book clearly states that officials may use available review equipment to "determine if a basketball interference or goaltending call is correct only when a call has been made on the floor."
However, during his appearance on the Inside NC State Athletics Podcast on Monday, Kevin Keatts claimed that he's witnessed instances when officials reviewed such a play.
"I've looked at [the play]," he said. "I thought it was enough to review. My issue was that it wasn't reviewed in a critical game and a critical situation. Whether it's a goaltending or not, that's the referee's call — you've got to make that call.
"But one of the reasons they gave me [for not reviewing it] was that, well, it would have had to have been called on the floor. And that's not true. We've had several that were reviewed and wasn't called; they went back and looked at it and said, 'We'll see if it's a goaltend or not.'
"If it's close, you always go back and look at it."
