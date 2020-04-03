AllWolfpack
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Sports

State's NCAA Infractions Case Recommended to Independent Panel

Brett Friedlander

There’s been another plot twist in the NCAA infractions case against former NC State basketball player Dennis Smith Jr.

Instead of being decided by the NCAA’s Committee on Infractions as most such cases in the past, the case has been recommended to be heard a panel of independent investigators as part of the governing body’s new Independent Accountability Resolution Process.

Established in 2018 on the recommendation of a committee chaired by former U.S. Secretary of State Condaleeza Rice, the process is designed to handle complex cases such as those linked to the FBI’s investigation into college basketball corruption by Adidas operatives.

“We have been notified that our case has been recommended for the Independent Accountability Resolution Process,” State spokesman Fred Demarest said Friday, adding that the school response to the NCAA’s latest decision is due on April 14. “We are reviewing and evaluating our options.”

State received an NCAA Notice of Allegations last July accusing then-coach Mark Gottfried and his program of two major violations in connection with Smith’s recruitment.

The star point guard, who played only one season for the Wolfpack, is alleged to have received $40,000 from former Adidas consultant Thomas “T.J.” Gassnola.

Gassnola testified during a federal trial in New York last year that he funneled the money to Smith’s “handlers” in exchange for steering the future first round NBA draft pick to State.

But school officials, in a 60-page response submitted in February, informed the NCAA that State “strenuously disputes and is contesting” the most serious charge against it.

Although Smith averaged 18.1 points per game and was named the ACC’s Rookie of the Year, State went just 15-17 (4-14 in conference play) in his only college season. The Fayetteville native was taken by the Dallas Mavericks with the ninth overall pick in the first round of the 2017 NBA draft and now plays for the New York Knicks.

Last summer, Smith was one of six college players named by federal prosecutors in the case against several Adidas officials convicted of conspiracy to commit wire fraud for funneling illegal payments to the players in return for them attending Adidas sponsored schools.

Former Wolfpack assistant Orlando Early was accused by the NCAA of being the middleman in the $40,000 payment to Smith. Gottfried, who is now the coach at Cal State Northridge, is charged with a “failure to monitor” Early’s actions in Smith’s recruitment.

Both coaches were fired by State before the allegations came to light and the university has taken steps to distance itself from them.

The case against State was scheduled to be heard by the Committee on Infractions as some point this year, but was put into limbo when the NCAA suspended all its activity last month because of the coronavirus crisis.

If the case is accepted into the independent process once normal operations resume. it would be handled by a 15-member review board comprised of members not affiliated with any NCAA school or the organization’s enforcement staff.

According to the NCAA’s official website, decisions issued by the Independent Resolution Panel are final and are not subject to appeal or further review.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Wolfpack Alumnus Still Shooting For Olympic Gold

NC State graduate Lucas Kozeniesky qualified for his second Olympics in February, but because of the postponement of the Tokyo Games, he's going to have to wait another year for his shot at gold in the 10-meter air rifle. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Flashback: Prelude to a Miracle

On this date in 1983, NC State beat Georgia in the NCAA national semifinals to earn its date with destiny in the national championship game against Houston two nights later. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Murchison Still Full Speed Ahead With Draft Preparations

Former NC State defensive lineman Larrell Merchison continues to work out at home and says the current stay at home conditions haven't be a setback to his NFL draft chances. Read more

Brett Friedlander

NCAA Extends Recruiting 'Dead Period' Until May 31

The Recruiting Dead Period imposed by the NCAA in response to the coronavirus pandemic, which prohibits coaches from having in-person contact with prospects, has been extended from its original April 15 deadline through at least May 31. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Since there's no actual events going on, how about an NFL mock draft…

Brett Friedlander

Despite Franchise Tag, Thuney May Be On The Move

Even though the New England Patriots recently slapped the franchise tag on offensive guard Joe Thuney, the former NC State might still be on the trading block. Read more

Brett Friedlander

It's April 1, the anniversary of perhaps the greatest April Fool's gag…

Brett Friedlander

No Love For Wolfpack In Quarterback U Rankings

SI's rankings of the best college for producing NFL quarterbacks is flawed in several ways, not the least of which is that it ignores Russell Wilson's three seasons at NC State. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Another postseason honor for a Wolfpack athlete ...

Brett Friedlander

Wednesday's Hot Clicks from SI.com ...

Brett Friedlander