State Hoop Target Commits to Elon

Brett Friedlander

Citing concerns over the coronavirus crisis, four-star basketball prospect JaDun Michael opted out of his National Letter of Intent to Wichita State last week, saying that he'd prefer to attend a school closer to home.

NC State was immediately one of the schools that reached out to the Burlington native.

But when Michael said he wanted to attend a school closer to home, he apparently meant it in the literal sense.

Monday, the 6-foot-5 wing from The Burlington School, announced on his Twitter account that he has committed to play at Elon -- which is located in his hometown.

 Michael as originally slated to be a member of the Class of 2021, but reclassified before signing with with Wichita State in November.

He led The Burlington School to a 25-11 overall record, 10-0 in Mid-Carolina Conference, helping his team advance to the NCISAA 1A state championship game.

His decision to play for Elon isn't a major disappointment for State.

Although coach Kevin Keatts has continued to recruit -- reportedly showing interest in transfers Trey Wertz from Santa Clara and Landers Nolley from Virginia Tech, in addition to Michael -- the Wolfpack is currently at its NCAA limit of 13 scholarships for the 2020-21 season.

In order for anyone to be added to the roster, someone already on the team must first leave.

Two returning players, junior big man D.J. Funderburk and redshirt junior guard Devon Daniels have both indicated that they will go through the NBA draft process.

"We're talking to graduates, we're talking to different people,: Keatts said recently. "I know everybody loves to do the numbers game and they'll add up and say 'well, you've already got 13 guys and you've only got 13 scholarships.'

"In today's world, I can go to the (transfer) portal tonight and we could have five guys in the portal, not that it's going to happen. What if (someone tells Funderburk) he's a late first round guy or something happens with Devin? You have to continue to recruit just in case those situations happen."

