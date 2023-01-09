Johnson, Hayes Talk NC State's Rout of Virginia

NC State guards Diamond Johnson and Madison Hayes met with the media following the Wolfpack's, 87-62, rout of Virginia.

NC State's Diamond Johnson and Madison Hayes spoke with the media following the Wolfpack's third ACC win of the season.

The victory over Virginia moved the Wolfpack to 13-3 overall, 3-2 in ACC play. Johnson was among five NCSU players ion double-figures scoring with 10 points. She also added four rebounds and three assists. Hayes tallied nine points and, remarkably, blocked seven shots -- which is tied for second-most for a game in NC State history.

NC State will return to action on Thursday at Florida State (6 p.m. EST).

Twitter: Follow @RobMcLamb and @nick_schnittker on Twitter for updates on NC State Athletics!

Stay tuned to All-Wolfpack on SI for all the latest news for NC State. Follow us on Facebook (All-Wolfpack) as well as Twitter and Instagram (@NCStateonSI).