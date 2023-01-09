Johnson, Hayes Talk NC State's Rout of Virginia
NC State guards Diamond Johnson and Madison Hayes met with the media following the Wolfpack's, 87-62, rout of Virginia.
The victory over Virginia moved the Wolfpack to 13-3 overall, 3-2 in ACC play. Johnson was among five NCSU players ion double-figures scoring with 10 points. She also added four rebounds and three assists. Hayes tallied nine points and, remarkably, blocked seven shots -- which is tied for second-most for a game in NC State history.
NC State will return to action on Thursday at Florida State (6 p.m. EST).
