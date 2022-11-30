Joiner Named ACC Player Of The Week
NC State's guard Jarkel Joiner has been named ACC Player of the Week.
Last week with his team playing at the Battle-4-Atlantis in the Bahamas, Joiner averaged 19.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.7 steals per contest while making 23-of-27 free throws. NC State won two-of-three games. The transfer from Ole Miss led the Wolfpack in scoring in both of its victories.
