Skip to main content
Joiner Shines In NC State's Big Win

Joiner Shines In NC State's Big Win

NC State guard Jarkel Joiner, with some help, addressed the media following the Wolfpack's win over Duke.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

NC State guard Jarkel Joiner, with some help, addressed the media following the Wolfpack's win over Duke.

Joiner was sensational against the Blue Devils. The Ole Miss transfer posted 21 points (8-18 field goals, 5-10 three-point field goals) to go with nine assists and six rebounds. 

After the game, Joiner -- with help from a friend -- addressed the media.

Twitter: Follow @RobMcLamb and @nick_schnittker on Twitter for updates on NC State Athletics!

Stay tuned to All-Wolfpack on SI for all the latest news for NC State. Follow us on Facebook (All-Wolfpack) as well as Twitter and Instagram (@NCStateonSI).

In This Article (1)

North Carolina State Wolfpack
North Carolina State Wolfpack

IMG_1984
Basketball

Joiner Shines In NC State's Big Win

By Rob McLamb
USATSI_19725339
Basketball

Smith Delights in NC State's Pummeling Of Duke

By Rob McLamb
IMG_1983
Basketball

Burns Talks NC State's Rout Of Duke

By Rob McLamb
IMG_1972
Basketball

Morsell, NC State Brace For Challenge From Duke

By Rob McLamb
IMG_1971
Basketball

Smith Excited To Host Duke

By Rob McLamb
IMG_1970
Basketball

Keatts Talks NC State's Matchup With Duke

By Rob McLamb
USATSI_19309261
Football

Looking Ahead: NC State's Quarterbacks in 2023

By Rob McLamb
USATSI_15646321
Basketball

STATS: NC State Fends Off Syracuse

By Rob McLamb
USATSI_19447622
Basketball

NC State Heads To Syracuse, Looks To Rebound

By Rob McLamb