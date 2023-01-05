Joiner Shines In NC State's Big Win

NC State guard Jarkel Joiner, with some help, addressed the media following the Wolfpack's win over Duke.

Joiner was sensational against the Blue Devils. The Ole Miss transfer posted 21 points (8-18 field goals, 5-10 three-point field goals) to go with nine assists and six rebounds.

After the game, Joiner -- with help from a friend -- addressed the media.

Twitter: Follow @RobMcLamb and @nick_schnittker on Twitter for updates on NC State Athletics!

Stay tuned to All-Wolfpack on SI for all the latest news for NC State. Follow us on Facebook (All-Wolfpack) as well as Twitter and Instagram (@NCStateonSI).