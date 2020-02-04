Wolfpack Signee Hall Named to Iverson Roundball Classic

Five-star wing Josh Allen, the highest-rated prospect in NC State's star-studded basketball recruiting class, is one of 27 players that have been selected to play in the Alan Iverson Roundball Classic.

The game, which features some of the nation's top high school seniors, will be played on April 22-24 at the 76ers Fieldhouse Arena in Wilmington, Del.

The fourth annual event, which will be played this year in honor of the late Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, will feature a slam dunk contest, a 3-point shootout, 1-on-1 games and other skills challenges. The actually game will be played on Friday, April 24 at 6:30 p.m.

The 6-foot-9 Hall, plays at Moravian Prep in Hickory. He averaged 25 points, seven rebounds and five assists as a junior last season and had a standout summer playing for Team Loaded.

He is joined by three-star high school teammate Shakeel Moore, four-star point guard Cam Hayes, three-star power forward Nick Farrar and three-star big man Ebenezer Dowuona.in coach Kevin Keatts' 2020 recruiting class.

The other players selected to the Iverson Classic are UNC signees Caleb Love and R.J. Davis, Duke signees D.J. Steward, Jalen Johnson and Henry Coleman, Adam Miller, BJ Boston, Cam Thomas, Cliff Omoruyi, Deivon Smith, Dominick Harris, Evan Mobley, JT Thor, Jaden Springer, Jalen Suggs, Josh Christopher, Karim Mane, Keon Johnson (injured), Lance Ware, Mady Sissoko, Makur Maker, Marcus Bagley, Mark Williams, Nimari Burnett, Terrence Clarke and Ziaire Williams