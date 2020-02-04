AllWolfpack
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Sports

Wolfpack Signee Hall Named to Iverson Roundball Classic

Brett Friedlander

Five-star wing Josh Allen, the highest-rated prospect in NC State's star-studded basketball recruiting class, is one of 27 players that have been selected to play in the Alan Iverson Roundball Classic.

The game, which features some of the nation's top high school seniors, will be played on April 22-24 at the 76ers Fieldhouse Arena in Wilmington, Del.

The fourth annual event, which will be played this year in honor of the late Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, will feature a slam dunk contest, a 3-point shootout, 1-on-1 games and other skills challenges. The actually game will be played on Friday, April 24 at 6:30 p.m.

The 6-foot-9 Hall, plays at Moravian Prep in Hickory. He averaged 25 points, seven rebounds and five assists as a junior last season and had a standout summer playing for Team Loaded.

He is joined by three-star high school teammate Shakeel Moore, four-star point guard Cam Hayes, three-star power forward Nick Farrar and three-star big man Ebenezer Dowuona.in coach Kevin Keatts' 2020 recruiting class.

The other players selected to the Iverson Classic are UNC signees Caleb Love and R.J. Davis, Duke signees D.J. Steward, Jalen Johnson and Henry Coleman, Adam Miller, BJ Boston, Cam Thomas, Cliff Omoruyi, Deivon Smith, Dominick Harris, Evan Mobley, JT Thor, Jaden Springer, Jalen Suggs, Josh Christopher, Karim Mane, Keon Johnson (injured), Lance Ware, Mady Sissoko, Makur Maker, Marcus Bagley, Mark Williams, Nimari Burnett, Terrence Clarke and Ziaire Williams

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

State Women a No. 2 Seed in Midseason Top 16 Reveal

In addition to the team recognition, sophomore center Elissa Cunane has been named to the Wooden Award Top 20 Watch List. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Lacrosse in Wolfpack's Past, But Not in Near Future

New athletic director Boo Corrigan is a life-long advocate of lacrosse, but logistics make returning the sport to State prohibitive. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Recruiting update: Signing Day Battle Nearing an End

With the traditional college football signing day coming up on Wednesday, all eyes -- at least at State, Pitt and Virginia Tech -- are on three-star CB Rashad Battle. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Seventh-ranked Wolfpack women showed some grit today in rallying to beat Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium ... …

Brett Friedlander

State Alumni Inactive For 49ers in Super Bowl

DB Dontae Johnson was designated as inactive while DE Kentavius Street is on injured reserve and unable to play in Sunday's championship game

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Offensive Slump More Than Just Missed Shots

After scoring 70 or more points in 14 of its first 15 games, State has been held to fewer than 60 five times in the last seven. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Gameday Live Blog/Open Thread: State vs. Louisville

Live updates and analysis from today's game between the Wolfpack and Cardinals at PNC Arena. Read more

Brett Friedlander

by

jammyk

How Did State Allow Ryan McMahon to Get So Open So Many Times?

The unassuming Louisville senior made seven 3-pointers, six during the first half, to help send the Wolfpack to defeat. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Fourth-ranked Wolfpack wrestlers stay undefeated with a big road win at No. 10 Pittsburgh ... https://gopack.com/news/2020/2/1/wrestling-4-packwrestle-comes-home-with-21-12-win-at-10-pitt.aspx

Brett Friedlander

Here's the boxscore from today's basketball loss to Louisville ... https://gopack.com/sports/mens-basketball/stats/2019-20/louisville/boxscore/19042

Brett Friedlander