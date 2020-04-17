State Signee Josh Hall Named Player of the Year

NC State signee Josh Hall has been named the North Carolina high school basketball Player of the Year by Phenom Hoops, an NCAA compliant scouting service that sponsors exposure camps, AAU tournaments and high school showcases around the state.

The 6-foot-9 wing, who went from unranked to five-star status in less than a year, averaged 24 points and 4.4 rebounds per game while helping Moravian Prep to a 34-3 record in 2019-20 after playing the two previous seasons at Oak Hill Academy.

One of his teammates at Moravian was three-star combo guard Shakeel Moore, who has also signed to play for the Wolfpack.

Described by Phenom Hoops as "a gifted scorer and walking mismatch" whose "three-point shot is as reliable as a layup," Hall's status as one of the nation's top prospects was solidified in February, when he was one of 27 players to be selected to play in the Alan Iverson Roundball Classic all-star game in Wilmington, Del.

Although Hall is the crown jewel of a five-man recruiting class ranked among the top 10 nationally, there is a chance he might never play again Wolfpack. The fifth-year prep player has announced his intention to go through the NBA draft process. He will, however, retain his eligibility, leaving open the option of attending school.

If Hall decides to stay in the draft, it will mark the second straight year in which a top signee has turned pro before ever playing a game for the Wolfpack.

A year ago at this time, Keatts lost five-star point guard Jalen Lecque, who eventually signed a free agent deal with the Phoenix Suns after going undrafted. He appeared in four games with the Suns, spending most of the season with the team's Northern Arizona G-League affiliate.

In addition to Hall and Moore, the other members of State's 2020 basketball recruiting class are four-star point guard Cam Hayes, four-star big man Ebenezer Dowuona and three-star power forward Nick Farrar.