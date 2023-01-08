Skip to main content
Keatts: A Road Win Is Golden

Keatts: A Road Win Is Golden

NC State head coach Kevin Keatts spoke with the media after the Wolfpack fended off Virginia Tech on the road.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

NC State head coach Kevin Keatts spoke with the media after the Wolfpack fended off Virginia Tech on the road. 

Twitter: Follow @RobMcLamb and @nick_schnittker on Twitter for updates on NC State Athletics!

Stay tuned to All-Wolfpack on SI for all the latest news for NC State. Follow us on Facebook (All-Wolfpack) as well as Twitter and Instagram (@NCStateonSI).

In This Article (1)

North Carolina State Wolfpack
North Carolina State Wolfpack

IMG_2039
Basketball

Keatts: A Road Win Is Golden

By Rob McLamb
IMG_2038
Basketball

Morsell Discusses NC State's Win

By Rob McLamb
USATSI_19745882
Basketball

Joiner Appreciates Value of NC State's Road Win

By Rob McLamb
USATSI_19745885
Basketball

Smith, NC State Pick Up Huge Road Win

By Rob McLamb
USATSI_19487518
Football

Armstrong Picks NC State

By Rob McLamb
USATSI_19724577
Basketball

NC State Looks To Build Off Win Over Duke

By Rob McLamb
IMG_1996
Basketball

NC State Stumbles At Home To BC

By Rob McLamb
USATSI_19724577
Basketball

Keatts: We're Going To Continue To Get Better

By Rob McLamb
USATSI_19725347
Basketball

STATS: NC State Thrashes Duke

By Rob McLamb