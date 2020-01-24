AllWolfpack
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Sports

Keatts, ACC Office Discussed UVa Calls

Brett Friedlander

NC State basketball coach Kevin Keatts met with the media on Thursday in advance of Saturday's road game at Georgia Tech and Monday's quick turnaround game against North Carolina at PNC Arena.

Among the subjects about which Keatts was asked was whether he spoke to ACC Supervisor of Officials Bryan Kersey about some of the calls (and noncalls) that went against the Wolfpack in last Monday's 53-51 win at Virginia.

"Yeah, I did," he said.

Keatts' main point of contention was the technical foul that was called on D.J. Funderburk with around seven minutes remaining. It was part of a double foul in which Virginia's Francisco Caffaro was assessed a "common foul" and came one possession after the Cavaliers' Jay Huff threw a forearm into Funderburk's throat with no call by officials Michael Stephens, James Breeding and Pat Driscoll.

Funderburk, perhaps mistaking the identity of the UVA player that hit him a moment earlier, pulled Caffaro's finger as he walked past after a whistle. Caffaro, taking exception to the gesture, then shoved Funderburk in the back.

The State big man fouled out of the game shortly thereafter when he barely brushed Cavaliers' point guard Kihei Clark on a hedge 30 feet from the basket.

"Bryan Kersey and I talked and not just about that foul," Keatts said Thursday. "We talked about a lot of different calls that happened throughout the game. I’ll keep it private. I will tell you that we agreed with some of them and we disagreed on a couple of them. It was a great open dialogue."

Keatts also took exception to a foul called on the Wolfpack's C.J. Bryce before the ball was inbounded in the final 10 seconds, giving UVA an opportunity to score two points without the clock moving.

"Just so you know," the State coach said, "when I call the head of officials I just want to know what we can do to get better in certain situations so it doesn’t happen moving forward. That’s all it was."

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Bates, Andree Questionable For Georgia Tech

The two Wolfpack players were injured in last Saturday's win against Clemson and missed Monday's game at Virginia. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Murchison a 'Disruptive Force' At Senior Bowl Workouts

The former Wolfpack defensive tackle has been impressing NFL scouts with his performance leading up to Saturday's college all-star game. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Evaluating State's 2020 Football Schedule

Observations and analysis on what's in store for the Wolfpack as it looks to bounce back from this season's 4-8 disappointment. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack to Play at Madison Square Garden in 2020-21

NC State will join Villanova, Michigan and Baylor at the Empire Classic basketball tournament in New York on Nov. 19-20

Brett Friedlander

Antonelli, Purcell Elected to NC Sports Hall of Fame

The former women's basketball star and the long-time executive director of the Wolfpack Club are among a class of 12 new inductees, announced Wednesday. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack to Open 2020 Schedule Against Louisville

The ACC has announced its schedule for next season, with NC State facing two difficult games right out of the gate. Read more

Brett Friedlander

What Will State's 2020 Football Schedule Look Like?

Here's a sneak peak of what to expect when the ACC announces next season's football schedule this morning. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Dixon Rises to the Occasion For Shorthanded Wolfpack

With Manny Bates injured and D.J. Funderburk fouling out early, the graduate transfer had season-high totals of 14 minutes and five rebounds in Monday's win. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Two More Football Players Enter Transfer Portal

Redshirt freshman Joseph Boletepeli played in seven games last season while Jeffrey Gunter never played a game for the Wolfpack. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Deonte Holden Shines At NFLPA Collegiate Bowl

The sixth-year defensive end was one of two former State players to participate in college football all-star games last weekend. Read more

Brett Friedlander