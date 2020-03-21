AllWolfpack
State Offers Top 2021 JUCO Point Guard Prospect

Brett Friedlander

El Ellis is a native of Durham who almost certainly would have piqued the interest of NC State coach Kevin Keatts out of high school if he'd have had the grades to go directly to the Division I level.

The 6-foot-3 point guard clearly has the Wolfpack coach's attention now after a successful season of junior college ball.

Keatts became the latest high-major coach to offer a scholarship to the highly-rated 2021 prospect, who earned both his conference's Freshman and Player of the Year awards in his first season at Tallahassee Community College in Florida.

Ellis has also received offers from State's ACC rival Louisville, UConn, Nebraska, Ole Miss and Arizona State, among others.

The Wolfpack, however, could have the inside track because of its proximity to his home. State has had success in the past with transfers returning back to the Triangle, including Terry Henderson and current team member Thomas Allen.

Described by JUCO coach Zach Settembre as a three-level scorer with the potential to be an elite playmaker, Ellis averaged a team-leading 14.3 points, 4.4 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game for TCC this season while shooting 40.3 percent from three-point range.

"When El handles the ball, he has it on a string. He is lightning quick in transition and really shifty. I was blown away with how well he handles the ball, how good he was in traffic and his vision," Settembre told the Tallahassee Democrat. "El's a true point guard with a scorer's mentality."

Ellis scored 20 or more points seven times, including a high of 34, while helping the Eagles to a 27-6 record and a spot in the NJCAA national tournament that was canceled because of the coronavirus crisis.

Ellis' athletic ability comes naturally. His father Elbert Ellis Sr. was a wide receiver at Pittsburgh and an original member of the 1995 Carolina Panthers.

His academic progress was adversely affected by several transfers that saw him bounce around between several high schools, including Mount Zion Christian Academy and Durham's Quality Education Academy.

Comments

State Getting Big-Time Competition for In-State OL Pounds

Three-star offensive line prospect Diego Pounds from Raleigh's Millbrook High School has picked up recent offers from LSU, Penn State and Oregon, and is planning a visit to Clemson once restrictions are lifted. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Flashback: Jules' Redemption

On this date in NC basketball history, the Wolfpack didn't just win an NCAA tournament game against defending national champion UConn. It also earned a measure of personal redemption for star Julius Hodge. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Popolizio: 'At Some Point a Life Lesson Will Be Learned'

State wrestling coach Pat Popolizio describes the emotion of having his ACC champion team's season end only a week before the most important tournament of the year -- the NCAA Championships. Read more

Brett Friedlander

What The 2020 NCAA Tournament Bracket Might Have Looked Like

SI's bracketologists, Jim Root and Ky McKeon of Three Man Weave project what the field would have looked like had the tournament not been canceled because of the coronavirus crisis. And yes, NC State would have been in. Read more

Brett Friedlander

by

coopdog

Markell's Miracle at UNCG Judged ACC's Top Game-Winner

Three of the top five ACC game-winning shots this season, as judged by the ACC Network, came at the expense of North Carolina while Markell Johnson's halfcourt shot at UNCG was selected No. 1. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Flashback: BeeJay's Big Shot And a Man on 'Fire'

Rodney Monroe and BeeJay Anya don't have much in common, other than that they played basketball for NC State. But on this date, they both became Wolfpack NCAA tournament heroes. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Cunane Named Third-Team All-American

NC State sophomore center Elissa Cunane added to her growing list of honors on Thursday with selection by the Associated Press as a third-team All-American. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Doeren, Staff Still Busy on Recruiting Trail

Four football prospects have reported receiving offers from NC State over the past few days, despite the NCAA's newly-instituted dead period for in-person visits. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Flashback: A Day to Survive And Advance

March 18 has been eventful date in NC State postseason basketball history, Here's a look back at the five games the Wolfpack have played, including a First Four victory, one of the best wins of the Mark Gottfried era and an improbable come-from-behind miracle ignited a national championship run. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Johnson Had Both Quantity And Quality to His Assists

ACC Network ranked two of NC State point guard Markell Johnson's assists among the five best in the conference this season. Read more

Brett Friedlander