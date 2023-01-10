Keatts: We Are Getting Better

NC State head coach Kevin Keatts address the media as the ACC's weekly teleconference on Monday.

The Wolfpack is 13-4 overall, 3-3 in ACC play after concluding last week with two impressive wins. NCSU stomped then-No. 16 Duke at home on Wednesday before gutting out a narrow win at Virginia Tech over the weekend. The Pack will return to action on Saturday at home against No. 16 Miami. The opening tip is set for noon (EST). The Hurricanes rallied from a 12-point deficit to knock off NC State, 80-73, in December.

