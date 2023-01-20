Keatts: We Have Played Really Good Basketball

NC State head coach Kevin Keatts addressed the media prior to the Wolfpack's trip to North Carolina on Saturday.

NC State head coach Kevin Keatts addressed the media prior to the Wolfpack's trip to North Carolina on Saturday.

Twitter: Follow @RobMcLamb and @nick_schnittker on Twitter for updates on NC State Athletics!

Stay tuned to All-Wolfpack on SI for all the latest news for NC State. Follow us on Facebook (All-Wolfpack) as well as Twitter and Instagram (@NCStateonSI).