AllWolfpack
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Sports

Lykes, McGusty 'Questionable' For State Rematch

Brett Friedlander

According to a report in the Miami Herald, Miami starters Chris Lykes and Kameron McGusty are both listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against NC State at Watsco Center in Coral Gables.

Lykes, the team's leading scorer at 15.7 points per game, is dealing with a hip flexor that has forced him to miss the Hurricanes' past three games. McGusty, also in double figures at 13.9 ppg, has missed two of the past three games with back spasms.

As injury riddled as the Wolfpack has been over the past month, having played only two full games since the start of January with all nine of its eligible schoarship players available, Miami's situation has been even worse.

All five of its starters played at least 33 minutes in Sunday's loss at Pittsburgh.  

"We're basically playing three freshmen and three underclassmen. We're just very shorthanded," Miami coach Jim Larrañaga said Monday on the ACC's weekly coaches teleconference. "We're playing without our two leading scorers. In February, you want to be at your best. Now we're just undermanned."

Lykes, a 5-foot-7 point guard, led Miami with 20 points in State's 80-63 win at PNC Arena in the first meeting of the season between the teams on Jan. 15. McGusty, a 6-5 redshirt junior wing, was held to just two points on 1 of 9 shooting.

Despite its depleted bench, Miami (11-10, 3-8 ACC) has played well in its two most recent games -- beating Virginia Tech 71-61 at home and losing 62-57 on the road at Pittsburgh on Sunday.

Those results aside, Larrañaga is concerned about his team's stamina against a Wolfpack team that will try its best to turn Wednesday's game into an uptempo affair.

"We've got to find out if Chris Lykes and Kam McGusty are going to be able to suit up and play," Larrañaga said. "Against Pittsburgh, our three guards all played 38 minutes or more and it's very challenging when two of those guards are freshmen and we have no subs for them. And we're going to be pressured by NC State for almost the entire 40 minutes.

"So we've got to figure out who's going to be on our roster and available to play and then if we don't have Chris or Kam, how do we get those guards some needed rest?"

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Keatts: Earlier Win No Advantage in Rematch With Miami

The Wolfpack beat the Hurricanes 80-63 in Raleigh on Jan. 15, but circumstances have changed in the month since that game was played. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Baseball Television Schedule Announced

Ten games involving NC State will be broadcast live on linear channels this season, including eight on the ACC Network. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Grad Transfer QBs Choose 2020 Wolfpack Opponents

Duke and Mississippi State, both of which are on NC State's schedule next season, picked up major additions on Monday. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Signee Hall Named to Iverson Roundball Classic

The All-American showcase game will be played on April 24 in Wilmington, Del. Read more

Brett Friedlander

State Women a No. 2 Seed in Midseason Top 16 Reveal

In addition to the team recognition, sophomore center Elissa Cunane has been named to the Wooden Award Top 20 Watch List. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Lacrosse in Wolfpack's Past, But Not in Near Future

New athletic director Boo Corrigan is a life-long advocate of lacrosse, but logistics make returning the sport to State prohibitive. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Recruiting update: Signing Day Battle Nearing an End

With the traditional college football signing day coming up on Wednesday, all eyes -- at least at State, Pitt and Virginia Tech -- are on three-star CB Rashad Battle. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Seventh-ranked Wolfpack women showed some grit today in rallying to beat Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium ... …

Brett Friedlander

State Alumni Inactive For 49ers in Super Bowl

DB Dontae Johnson was designated as inactive while DE Kentavius Street is on injured reserve and unable to play in Sunday's championship game

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Offensive Slump More Than Just Missed Shots

After scoring 70 or more points in 14 of its first 15 games, State has been held to fewer than 60 five times in the last seven. Read more

Brett Friedlander