Mahorcic joins the Pack

RALEIGH, N.C. – NC State men's basketball head coach Kevin Keatts announced Wednesday that the Pack has added Dusan Mahorcic to the program.

“I’m excited to welcome Dusan to our program,” Keatts said. “Watching him on film, I saw a player with incredible size, but also a great feel for the game. He has a high skill level with an excellent basketball IQ. He's going to bring some toughness in the paint for us and be a tough matchup for our opponents.”

Dusan joins NC State from Utah. He has one season of eligibility remaining.

A native of Belgrade, Serbia, Mahorcic averaged 5.5 points and 4.1 rebounds in 15.4 minutes per game last season after appearing in 12 games for Utah.

Mahorcic came to Utah from Illinois State where he averaged 9.9 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.0 assists to go with his .591 shooting clip in the 2020-21 season. He finished the season starting 16 of 22 games with a pair of double-doubles and totaled four games with double-digit rebounds. His first double-double came in just his second game at the Division I level, posting 14 points with 13 rebounds at Ball State. He later recorded 12 points with 11 rebounds against Indiana State.

In total, Mahorcic reached double-figures in scoring 11 times – including a season-high 20 points with nine rebounds against Northern Iowa at home in the regular-season finale.

Prior to joining the Red Birds, Mahorcic played the 2019-20 season at Moberly Area Community College. He averaged 9.9 points and 6.0 rebounds during his time with the Greyhounds while posting a .591 shooting clip with 33 blocks. Mahorcic registered in double-figures in scoring 16 times that year – including a 29-point performance where he knocked down 13-of-19 shots. In addition, he had six double-doubles on the year – including a 14-rebound effort against Marshalltown.