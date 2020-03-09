AllWolfpack
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Sports

Johnson Named Second-Team All-ACC

Brett Friedlander

Markell Johnson was a second-team All-ACC selection in the league's preseason poll back in October.

It's an honor he validated with his performance on the court.

Monday, the NC State point guard earned a similar honor by also being selected to the ACC's postseason all-conference second team.

This is the first time Johnson has earned a league-wide postseason honor. He was an honorable mention pick as a sophomore in 2018-19.

The 6-foot-1 point guard leads the ACC in assists at 6.6 per game and is on pace to become the first player to lead the conference multiple times in that category since North Carolina's Kendall Marshall did it in 2010-11 and 2011-12. 

He could become the first State player to lead the conference in assists more than once since Chris Corchiani in 1988-89 and 1990-91.

In addition to passing Lorenzo Brown for third on the Wolfpack's all-time assists list, Johnson leads the team with 54 steals while averaging 13.0 points and 4.4 rebounds per game. He is the catalyst for a team that, at 19-12 overall heading into this week's ACC tournament, is battling for a spot in the NCAA tournament.

"Markell Johnson, when he plays like that," Duke's Mike Krzyzewski said after Johnson scored a career-high 28 points and handed out 10 assists in a Feb. 19 upset of then-No. 6 Duke, "they are an elite team."

On Dec. 22, Johnson became only the third Wolfpack player to record a triple double, compiling 11 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds in a win against The Citadel.

2020 all-acc basketball

Joining Johnson on the All-ACC second-team were Florida State's Devin Vassell and Trent Forrest, Virginia's Mamadi Diakite and UNC's Garrison Brooks.

The Duke duo of Tre Jones and Vernon Carey highlighted the first team, along with Loiusville's Jordan Nwora, Notre Dame's John Mooney and Syracuse's Elijah Hughes. The third team consisted of Virginia's Kihei Clark, Georgia Tech's Jose Alvarado, Clemson's Aamir Sims, UNC's Cole Anthony and Wake Forest's Olivier Sarr.

Jones was named ACC Player of the Year, Carey the Rookie of the Year and Florida State's Leonard Hamilton was Coach of the Year.

The only other State player to receive a vote in the ACC's postseason balloting was D.J. Funderburk, who got one vote for Most Improved Player.

Surprisingly, Devon Daniels was left off the ACC's All-Defensive team that consisted of Duke's Jones, Virginia's Diakite, FSU's Forrest, Georgia Tech's James Banks and Boston College's Steffon Mitchell.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Wolfpack Wrestlers Win Second Straight ACC Title

Jakob Camacho and Hayden Hidlay bring home individual championships as NC State adds the league tournament crown to its undefeated dual meet success. Read more

NC State athletic communications

State softball finishes off sweep of Notre Dame ...

Brett Friedlander

State baseball loses series finale at Virginia on Sunday ...

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Ends Championship Drought with 'Banner' Effort

Behind the long-range shooting of MVP Aislinn Konig and inside strength of Elissa Cunane, NC State beats Florida State 71-66 for its first ACC tournament title in 29 years. Read more

Brett Friedlander

ACC Championship Sights & Sounds

Photos and video from the celebration following NC State's 71-66 ACC women's basketball tournament championship victory against Florida State. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Gameday Live Blog/Open Thread: ACC Women's Tournament Final

Live updates and analysis from the ACC women’s basketball tournament championship game between NC State and Florida State. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Championship Drought Could End Sunday

The NC State women's basketball team plays Florida State in the ACC tournament final looking for the Wolfpack's first conference title in men's or women's basketball, football or baseball since 1992. Read more

Brett Friedlander

State evens up its ACC opening baseball series at Virginia ...

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Seeded Fifth in ACC Tournament

With an opening game against either Wake Forest or Pitt, NC State will likely neede a quarterfinal win against Duke to improve its NCAA tournament chances in Greensboro. Read more

Brett Friedlander

State Women One Step Away From History

NC State uses a big second quarter to storm past Boston College and into its first ACC tournament final since 2010. Read more

Brett Friedlander