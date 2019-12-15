Markell's Miracle, Part 2, Lifts Wolfpack Past UNCG

GREENSBORO -- It's a shot Markell Johnson said he takes every day at the end of practice. Before heading to the locker room to show and change, the senior guard will grab a ball, jog to halfcourt and fire up a shot.

That almost always misses.

Apparently he's saving his makes for games, when his team needs them the most.

His halfcourt buzzer beater on Dec. 4 against Wisconsin just before halftime helped give NC State a lead and the momentum it needed to surge to victory in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge at PNC Arena.

Two games later, Johnson did it again. Only this time it was even more dramatic. And much more important.

His desperation heave from nearly the same spot Saturday at Greensboro Coliseumhit nothing but net as the buzzer sounded, breaking a tie and giving the Wolfpack a wild 80-77 win at UNC Greensboro.

"I shoot them every day after practice when Keatts calls practice in," Johnson said. "I haven't made it in practice since the Wisconsin game."

Johnson's game-winning 3-pointer came only moments after UNCG's Isaiah Miller backed him into the lane and hit a tough jumper to tie the game at 77 with 2.1 seconds remaining.

But just as it appeared as though the game would be headed to overtime, the Wolfpack star took an inbound pass from teammate Jericole Hellems, dribbled twice and let fly.

Against Wisconsin, he said that he had his eyes closed when he made his halftime shot. This time, those eyes were focused squarely on the prize.

"I was locked in on that shot," he said. "Very locked in."

"Get it up before time ran out ... that was the only thing that was going through my mind at a moment like that," Johnson added. "I tried to get a defensive stop at the other end and the guy scored, so I was just trying to get it back."