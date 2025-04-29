NC State Basketball Introduces New Wolfpack Signee
NC State basketball picked up a commitment from Colt Langdon last week. And now that the all-time leading scorer at nearby Millbrook High School in Raleigh has put his Wolfpack pledge in ink, the program has officially welcomed the transfer from Butler to the family.
ALSO READ: Former NC State Guard LJ Thomas Commits to Monarchs
"Recruiting the state of North Carolina is going to be important to our program," first-year Wolfpack head coach Will Wade said in the official release announcing Langdon's addition to the 2025-26 roster, "so to get a kid like Colt, who you could tell is going to take a lot of pride in putting that NC State uniform on, is great for us. I'm excited to have him with the Pack.
"He's a great shooter that can score the ball from all over the court. Like any young player, he's just at the beginning of what type of player he will ultimately become, but he has the work ethic to accomplish great things, and I think he's a great addition to our locker room."
Colt Langdon redshirted his freshman year at Butler last season. So, the 6-foot-7, 205-pound wing is joining the NC State basketball program with a full slate of NCAA eligibility.
A former three-star prep sitting at No. 152 overall on the 247Sports 2024 Composite, Langdon is now a three-star transfer stacking up at No. 391 among players who entered this year's loaded portal.
He was originally a member of the 2025 class but ultimately decided to reclassify and join the 2024-25 Bulldog roster.
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State basketball news.