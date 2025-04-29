Former NC State Basketball Guard Commits to Monarchs
LJ Thomas transferred to Austin Peay last year after spending two seasons as an NC State basketball player under then-Wolfpack head coach Kevin Keatts. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound junior guard then shined for the 2024-25 Governors. Even so, he decided to enter the transfer portal once again back in early March.
ALSO READ: NC State Announces Addition of Versatile Transfer Guard
Now, Thomas has selected what will be his third landing spot as a collegian.
On Tuesday afternoon, PortalUpdates reported that Thomas, a former three-star prep at Bull City Prep (N.C.) in the 2022 recruiting cycle, has committed to the Old Dominion Monarchs. He'll arrive in Norfolk, Va., with one year of eligibility remaining.
Last season, LJ Thomas averaged 14.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 1.0 steals for Austin Peay. All of those numbers marked considerable increases from his stats in the NC State basketball backcourt.
Across two seasons as a reserve in Raleigh, Thomas appeared in 42 games, but he received only 8.9 minutes per outing from Keatts & Co. en route to posting averages of 2.5 points and 1.8 rebounds.
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more updates on former NC State basketball talents and other Wolfpack news.