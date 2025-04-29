All Wolfpack

Former NC State Basketball Guard Commits to Monarchs

Following stints in the Austin Peay and NC State basketball programs, LJ Thomas is heading to Old Dominion for his senior year.

Matt Giles

NC State basketball guard LJ Thomas
NC State basketball guard LJ Thomas / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images
In this story:

LJ Thomas transferred to Austin Peay last year after spending two seasons as an NC State basketball player under then-Wolfpack head coach Kevin Keatts. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound junior guard then shined for the 2024-25 Governors. Even so, he decided to enter the transfer portal once again back in early March.

ALSO READ: NC State Announces Addition of Versatile Transfer Guard

Now, Thomas has selected what will be his third landing spot as a collegian.

On Tuesday afternoon, PortalUpdates reported that Thomas, a former three-star prep at Bull City Prep (N.C.) in the 2022 recruiting cycle, has committed to the Old Dominion Monarchs. He'll arrive in Norfolk, Va., with one year of eligibility remaining.

Last season, LJ Thomas averaged 14.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 1.0 steals for Austin Peay. All of those numbers marked considerable increases from his stats in the NC State basketball backcourt.

Across two seasons as a reserve in Raleigh, Thomas appeared in 42 games, but he received only 8.9 minutes per outing from Keatts & Co. en route to posting averages of 2.5 points and 1.8 rebounds.

Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more updates on former NC State basketball talents and other Wolfpack news.

Published
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of NC State Wolfpack on SI, Duke Blue Devils on SI, and North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining NC State Wolfpack on SI in 2024, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Basketball