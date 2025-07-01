NC State Basketball Offers Grandson of Two-Time NBA MVP
Judging by the high-major offers that Ruston High School (La.) point guard Darren Ford has already compiled before even entering his sophomore year as a prep, the 6-foot-2, 180-pound prospect appears well on his way to becoming one of the premier backcourt talents in his class. His latest offer, the seventh in his recruitment, comes courtesy of the first-year NC State basketball staff.
"I am blessed to receive my 7th offer from NC State," Ford wrote in the following post on Tuesday evening announcing Will Wade & Co.'s interest. "I will continue to grow and develop my game to surpass everyone's expectations."
The advanced playmaker is the son of former WNBA Rookie of the Year and three-time WNBA champion Cheryl Ford. And she is the daughter of former two-time NBA MVP power forward Karl Malone, whose 36,928 career points in the league currently rank third in history.
Darren Ford's other early offers are from Arizona State, McNeese State, Oklahoma State, Grambling State, New Orleans, and Kansas State.
"A floor general who can create space to get his shot off...as well as hit the open three," the Louisiana High School Basketball Coaches Association recently noted about Ford on social media. "He gets his teammates open by penetrating the defense.
"His length allows him to get steals and play in transition."
