NC State Basketball Roster Stacks Up Above Archrival Tar Heels
Included in the latest projected top 25 that ESPN's Jeff Borzello released on Monday is the naming of each squad's top newcomer. Of course, for first-year NC State basketball head coach Will Wade and the Wolfpack, their premier addition is former Texas Tech star forward Darrion Williams, who averaged 15.1 points per game last season and ranked No. 5 nationally in this year's transfer portal.
But Borzello's placement of NC State at No. 24, one notch above the archrival UNC basketball collection, must be at least partly due to the Wolfpack snagging a rising senior big man from the Tar Heels in proven workhorse transfer Ven-Allen Lubin.
After all, Borzello has Lubin at the five-spot in his projected NC State basketball starting five for the 2025-26 campaign. The 6-foot-8 bruiser is in that lineup alongside Williams, wing Quadir Copeland, guard Terrance Arceneaux, and guard Tre Holloman.
All five of those forecasted starters arrived in Raleigh this offseason via the transfer route.
Will Wade's Wolfpack returns only one scholarship talent from the Kevin Keatts era in rising sopohomore Paul McNeil. Meanwhile, NC State welcomes three freshmen, each potentially capable of carving out a consistent role right away.
Borzello currently foresees four ACC programs, including the Wolfpack and Tar Heels, beginning the season in the top 25. The other two are Louisville at No. 7 and Duke at No. 12.
He ranks Purdue No. 1 overall.
