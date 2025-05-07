All Wolfpack

NC State Basketball Signee Sees Huge Change in Final Ranking

Incoming NC State basketball center Zymicah Wilkins joins one other 2025 Wolfpack recruiting prize in the top 100.

Matt Giles

NC State basketball recruiting signee Zymicah Wilkins
NC State basketball recruiting signee Zymicah Wilkins / Angela Wilhelm/Asheville Citizen Times / USA TODAY NETWORK
As of the final 247Sports rankings for current high school seniors released on Wednesday, both Christ School (N.C.) big man Zymicah Wilkins and Sagemont Prep School (Fla.) shooting guard Matt Able are set to arrive in Raleigh as NC State basketball freshmen this summer while sitting inside the top 100 among their peers.

The 6-foot-8, 240-pound Wilkins, the only Wolfpack signee who reconfirmed his pledge after Will Wade became the program's head coach in March following Kevin Keatts' firing, enjoyed a 25-spot bump to No. 95 overall in the eyes of 247Sports. He now checks in at No. 12 among centers and No. 5 in North Carolina.

Able, a 6-foot-5, 190-pound versatile wing boasting top-shelf length and athleticism, ranked No. 30 overall when he announced his pledge to the new Wolfpack crew back in April. He now stacks up at No. 28 overall, No. 6 among shooting guards, and No. 8 in Florida.

Zymicah Wilkins and Matt Able currently hold composite rankings of No. 68 and No. 26, respectively, and the 2025 NC State basketball recruiting haul, also featuring unrated Congolese center Paul Mbiya, ranks No. 35 in the country.

Matt Giles
