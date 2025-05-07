Big NC State Basketball Transfer Target Commits to SEC Program
NC State basketball head coach Will Wade and his crew were one of the first to express significant interest in power forward James Scott after the Louisville sophomore from Fayetteville, N.C., officially entered the transfer portal just ahead of the deadline a few weeks ago. But the Wolfpack landed Congolese big man Paul Mbiya last week, and Scott has now committed elsewhere.
ALSO READ: NC State Suddenly Appears in One Projected Top 25
As On3's Pete Nakos reported on Wednesday afternoon, the 6-foot-11, 220-pound Scott is now heading to Ole Miss after signing with Chris Beard's upstart Rebels this week. The program finished 24-12 last season, reaching the Sweet 16 in its first trip to the NCAA Tournament this decade.
James Scott began his college career at College of Charleston. He averaged 5.0 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks as a freshman for the Cougars before transferring to Louisville last year and emerging as a full-time starter, posting averages of 7.1 points and 6.1 boards in 23.6 minutes per game.
Meanwhile, the NC State basketball staff has compiled a six-deep transfer collection for Will Wade's first season running the show in Raleigh.
ALSO READ: Half-Season Pack Player Reveals Fourth Landing Spot
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State basketball news.