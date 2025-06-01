NC State Basketball Staff Adds Ex-Tar Heel to Roster
When one-year UNC basketball talent Ven-Allen Lubin announced his dive into the transfer portal back in late April, the 6-foot-8, 230-pound power forward ensured Tar Heel enthusiasts on social media that he planned on returning to Chapel Hill for his final year of college eligibility. Roughly six weeks later, he's committed to a Tobacco Road rival in the NC State basketball program.
ALSO READ: Will Wade Points to NC State Signee's 'Untapped Potential'
On3's Joe Tipton first reported Lubin's decision to join the Wolfpack on Sunday afternoon.
So, the next Wolfpack roster will be the program's second in a row to include a former Tar Heel, albeit last season's example, Dontrez Styles, spent a year at Georgetown between his time at UNC and NC State.
Ven-Allen Lubin, who played a season apiece at Notre Dame and Vanderbilt before transferring to UNC last year, ranks No. 141 overall and No. 23 among power forwards in the transfer portal this go-round.
Across 37 outings for the Tar Heels last season, Lubin averaged 8.7 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 68.4 percent from the field and 71.1 percent at the charity stripe.
He becomes Will Wade & Co.'s eighth NC State basketball transfer addition, all but guaranteeing the first-year Wolfpack leader and his crew finish the offseason cycle with a top-10 portal haul.
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State basketball news.