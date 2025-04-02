All Wolfpack

NC State Basketball: Will Wade Hits Paydirt in Transfer Portal

The NC State basketball program secured the first transfer under its new head coach.

Matt Giles

NC State basketball head coach Will Wade
NC State basketball head coach Will Wade / Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images
Six members of the 2024-25 NC State basketball roster entered this year's portal. But now, first-year Wolfpack head coach Will Wade and his staff have added a transfer prize in veteran guard Alyn Breed.

Late Wednesday afternoon, On3's Joe Tipton reported Breed's Wolfpack commitment, just a few hours after the Georgia native formally added his name to the transfer portal.

The 6-foot-3, 180-pound Breed spent three years at Providence before transferring to McNeese State, where he played for Wade this past season. Although he saw action in only two games due to a season-ending injury in November, he exhibited his scoring prowess in those contests by averaging 17.5 points per outing, along with 3.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.5 steals.

He posted averages of 4.3 points and 1.9 rebounds for his career at Providence, shooting 36.7 percent from the field, 25.2 percent beyond the arc, 79.2 at the charity stripe.

Roster construction must continue at full steam in Raleigh, though, as Wade and his cohorts still have eight scholarship openings for next season.

