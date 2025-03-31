All Wolfpack

NC State Basketball Staff Contacts Nation's Most Prolific Sharpshooter

NC State basketball is one of several potential suitors for high-scoring Monmouth guard Abdi Bashir.

Matt Giles

NC State basketball
NC State basketball / Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images
In this story:

One of the biggest struggles for the final NC State basketball team of the Kevin Keatts era was the Wolfpack’s shooting beyond the arc.

ALSO READ: NC State Firmly in Contention for Five-Star Guard

In his time at McNeese State, new Wolfpack head coach didn’t have the same issues. So, it's nor surprise he's seemingly making moves to ensure outside shooting won't be a weakness in his first season in Raleigh.

On Sunday, League Ready’s Sam Kayser reported that NC State was among dozens of programs that had been in contact with Monmouth transfer Abdi Bashir since the coveted sharpshooter entered the transfer portal.

Bashir led the country in 3-point splashes this season, connecting on 127 of his 332 attempts (38.3 percent).

As a sophomore and full-time starter with the Hawks, the 6-foot-7, 160-pound Bashir averaged 20.1 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 2.2 assists. He ended the season with more than 50 percent of his makes coming from 3-point land.

In addition to the Wolfpack, Bashir has heard from Alabama, Arizona State, Arkansas, Kansas, Kansas State, Kentucky, Memphis, Michigan, Mississippi State, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Providence, Rutgers, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Vanderbilt, and Virginia.

Indeed, the reigning All-CAA First Team guard has already proven to be a hot commodity in the portal. So, it seems Will Wade & Co. will have plenty of work cut out for them if the Wolfpack hope to land Abdi Bashir.

Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State basketball news.

Published
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of NC State Wolfpack on SI, Duke Blue Devils on SI, and North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining NC State Wolfpack on SI in 2024, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Basketball