NC State Basketball Staff Contacts Nation's Most Prolific Sharpshooter
One of the biggest struggles for the final NC State basketball team of the Kevin Keatts era was the Wolfpack’s shooting beyond the arc.
In his time at McNeese State, new Wolfpack head coach didn’t have the same issues. So, it's nor surprise he's seemingly making moves to ensure outside shooting won't be a weakness in his first season in Raleigh.
On Sunday, League Ready’s Sam Kayser reported that NC State was among dozens of programs that had been in contact with Monmouth transfer Abdi Bashir since the coveted sharpshooter entered the transfer portal.
Bashir led the country in 3-point splashes this season, connecting on 127 of his 332 attempts (38.3 percent).
As a sophomore and full-time starter with the Hawks, the 6-foot-7, 160-pound Bashir averaged 20.1 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 2.2 assists. He ended the season with more than 50 percent of his makes coming from 3-point land.
In addition to the Wolfpack, Bashir has heard from Alabama, Arizona State, Arkansas, Kansas, Kansas State, Kentucky, Memphis, Michigan, Mississippi State, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Providence, Rutgers, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Vanderbilt, and Virginia.
Indeed, the reigning All-CAA First Team guard has already proven to be a hot commodity in the portal. So, it seems Will Wade & Co. will have plenty of work cut out for them if the Wolfpack hope to land Abdi Bashir.
