AllWolfpack
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Sports

Woodson: Independent Panel State's 'Only Remaining Option'

Brett Friedlander

NC State has agreed to have its case involving the recruitment of former basketball star Dennis Smith Jr. decided by the new Independent Accountability Resolution Process, rather than the NCAA's Committee on Infractions.

But according to the school's formal response to the NCAA's referral of the case to the independent panel of investigators, it is a decision that has been made "reluctantly."

"We've stated throughout this process that NC State will accept accountability for any shortcomings and defend ourselves aggressively where we feel it is appropriate and necessary to do so," chancellor Randy Woodson said in a statement issued by the university. 

"As our response to the (NCAA's) referral petition demonstrates, we do not think NC State can receive an objective or fair hearing before the Committee on Infractions in this matter. We believe that the only remaining option is that our case e moved by the Independent Accountability Resolution Process."

The case against State was scheduled to be heard by the Committee on Infractions at some point this year, but was put into limbo when the NCAA suspended all its activity last month because of the coronavirus crisis.

Once normal operations resume. it would be handled by a 15-member review board comprised of members not affiliated with any NCAA school or the organization’s enforcement staff. 

According to the NCAA’s official website, decisions issued through the IARP are final and are not subject to appeal or further review.

State's response expressed skepticism in the fairness of the new process, which was established in 2018 on the recommendation of a committee chaired by former U.S. Secretary of State Condaleeza Rice in order to handle complex cases.

But because of what school administrators consider the prejudicial handling of their case by the NCAA's Committee on Infractions, their response concluded that “the university is left with little choice but to accede to referral to the IARP.”

State received an NCAA Notice of Allegations last July accusing then-coach Mark Gottfried and his program of two major violations in connection with the recruitment of Smith.

The star point guard from Fayetteville, who played only one season for the Wolfpack, is alleged to have received $40,000 from former Adidas consultant Thomas “T.J.” Gassnola. 

Gassnola testified during a federal corruption and fraud trial in New York involving operatives of the shoe company last year that he funneled the money to Smith’s “handlers” in exchange for steering the future first round NBA draft pick to State.

Former Wolfpack assistant Orlando Early was accused by the NCAA of being the middleman in the payment to Smith. Gottfried, who is now the coach at Cal State Northridge, was charged with a “failure to monitor” Early’s actions in Smith’s recruitment.

Both coaches were fired by State before the allegations came to light and the university has taken steps to distance itself from them.

In a 60-page response submitted in February, State informed the NCAA that it “strenuously disputes and is contesting” the most serious charge against it. While that position has not changed, the school's latest correspondence emphasizes that its administration "remains committed to continuing to work collaboratively with the NCAA to resolve the remaining issues in this matter."

"NC State has a long history of working cooperatively with the NCAA," Woodson said in his statement, "and we remain committed to working collaboratively through the IARP to address concerns and to resolve this matter as fairly and efficiently as possible."

Smith averaged 18.1 points per game in his one college season and was named the ACC’s Rookie of the Year.

That personal success didn't carry over to his team. State was only 15-17 (4-14 in conference play) in 2016-17 before the Fayetteville native declared for the NBA draft was taken with the ninth overall pick by the Dallas Mavericks. He now plays for the New York Knicks.

file:///C:/Users/south/Downloads/NC%20State%20Response%20to%20Referral%20Position.pdf  

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Recruiting Dead Period May Delay Shipley's College Decision

Five-star prospect Will Shipley, the No. 1 all-purpose back in the country, may wait until recruits are allowed to make on-campus visits before deciding on where he'll play his college ball. NC State is still in the mix, but the Wolfpack has some stiff competition for NC Player of the Year. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Swimmers Earn All-America Status

Twenty-seven members of the NC State men's and women's swimming and diving teams have been named College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) All-Americans for the 2019-20 season. Read more

NC State athletic communications

Wolfpack Baseball Stars Rise Despite Shortened Season

NC State baseball players Patrick Bailey and Nick Swiney made the most of their shortened 2020 season by moving up in the D1Baseball.com's updated top 10 ACC Prospects for the MLB Draft. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Pat Forde discusses why the NCAA needs college football to return

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Offers Fast-Rising 7-Foot Center

NC State basketball coach Kevin Keatts continues to aggressively recruit players for the 2020-21 season, even though his roster is already filled with the NCAA limit 13 scholarship players. His latest offer has gone out to 7-foot center Quincy Ballard. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Caesar's Palace Has Low Expectations For Wolfpack

Las Vegas sports book Caesar's Palace doesn't have a lot of faith in the NC State football team's ability to bounce back from last season's 4-8 disappointment. Read more

Brett Friedlander

As part of its #100in100 series, former NC State football great Shelby…

Brett Friedlander

Former State Signee Bey Wins Julius Erving Award

Villanova's Saddiq Bey, who originally signed with NC State, was named Tuesday the winner of the Julius Erving Award as the nation's top small forward. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Cunane a Lisa Leslie Award Runnerup

NC State's Elissa Cunane was a finalist for the Lisa Leslie Award as the best center in women's college basketball. South Carolina's Aliyah Boston was announced as a winner of the award. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Smith-Williams Ready For Next Step, Regardless of Position

While it's uncertain whether former NC State captain James Smith-Williams will play defensive end or outside linebacker in the NFL, any questions that lingered about his ability to play in the league were answered by his performance at the league's pre-draft Combine in February. Read more

Brett Friedlander