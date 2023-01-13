NC State falls at Florida State

TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA -- NC State has to find a defensive identity soon. ACC play will not get any easier.

The three-time defending conference champions went to Tallahassee and were defeated comfortably by Florida State, 91-72, at the Tucker Center. The loss drops NC State to 13-4 overall, and 3-3 in league play. The Seminoles are 16-3 and 5-1 in the ACC.

FSU shot 55.6 percent from the game and 58.6 percent in the second half, including a sizzling 12-of-15 (80%) from the floor in a 31-point third quarter that turned the game into a laugher. The Noles led by as many as 27 points.

STATS Florida State 91, NC State 72

NC State led early but a 12-0 run put FSU up for good at 14-5. The Wolfpack narrowed the deficit to three points at 34-31 when Diamond Johnson converted an old fashioned three-point play.

Then the wheels fell off. Florida State outscored the Wolfpack 31-7 over a span almost seven minutes.

NC State had four players score in double figures, led by Saniya Rivers with 12 points, and, remarkably, committing only a program low four turnovers. The Wolfpack shot 37.7 [percent (29-of-77) from the floor, 27.6 percent (eight-of-29) from three-point range.

Next up for NCSU is its annual trip to Chapel Hill to face North Carolina. The Tar Heels are coming off two straight ACC wins against Notre Dame and Virginia. The two rivals will square off Sunday with opening tip set for 3:30 p.m. inside Carmichael Arena.

