NC State Gets Needed Win Over Virginia

NC State Gets Important Win Over Virginia

NC State head coach Wes Moore spoke with the media after the Wolfpack snapped a two-game losing streak at home with a win over Virginia.
The Wolfpack improved to 13-3 overall, 3-2 in ACC play with the 87-62 victory over the Cavaliers.

NC State faces a daunting week ahead, as the Wolfpack travels to Tallahassee, Florida on Thursday to face Florida State (15-3, 4-1). The Wolfpack follows that up with a trip 25 miles down the road to Chapel Hill to battle rival North Carolina (10-5, 1-3). The Tar Heels broke into the win column in conference play Sunday with a home upset of Notre Dame. 

With the victory over Virginia, the Wolfpack avoids heading into the new week, and the next two road games, with a losing record in league play. 

