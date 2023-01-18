NC State Topples Georgia Tech

ATLANTA, GA -- Terquavion Smith led four NC State players in double-figures scoring with 25 points as the Wolfpack overcame an early 10-point deficit to defeat Georgia Tech, 78-66, at McCamish Pavilion.

NCSU is now 15-4 overall, 5-3 in ACC play and has won seven of its last eight games -- including four straight. The loss dropped the Yellow Jackets to 8-10 on the season and 1-7 in the conference.

Smith made two three-pointers early but that was all NC State could muster as Georgia Tech jumped out to a, 16-6, lead.

The Pack closed the gap and hung around for most of the first half before using a 12-2 run to take a five-point advantage into intermission.

The gap would grow into double-figures and stay that way for most of the remainder of the game. When Georgia Tech narrowed its deficit to single digits, Smith hit his third and fourth shots from behind the three-point line (four-of 11 overall from three-point range) to remove doubt as to the final outcome.

Jarkel Joiner added 19 points while Casey Morsell had a well-round game of 12 points, nine rebounds, three blocks, and a steal. D.J. Burns Jr., who got the start in the game, finished with 10 points, six rebounds, and three assists.

NC State returns to action Saturday at 5 p.m. when the Wolfpack travels to Chapel Hill to take on rival North Carolina.

Here are the stats from NC State's win at Georgia Tech

STATS: NC State 78, Georgia Tech 66

