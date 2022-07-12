NC State will face Iowa in ACC/B1G Challenge

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The NC State women's basketball team will travel to Iowa for the 2022 edition of the ACC/B1G Challenge, as announced by the league office on Monday.



The game is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 1 inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. A tip-off time for the contest and broadcast information will be announced at a later date.



The upcoming matchup between the Wolfpack and the Hawkeyes will mark the teams' fourth overall meeting. Overall, Iowa owns the 2-1 advantage in the series record. All three previous games between the squads have been at neutral sites, including a non-conference tournament in Nov. 2002 (69-66 win) and two NCAA Tournament meetings in 1997 (56-50 loss) and 2019 (79-61 loss).



The Pack is riding a three-game winning streak in the Challenge with recent decisions over Michigan (2018-19), Maryland (2019-20) and at Indiana (2021-22). The Atlantic Coast Conference owns a 10-1-3 overall record in the Challenge and has compiled a 104-74 game-by-game mark across its 16 member schools since the series was established in 2007-08.



Both NC State (No. 3) and Iowa (No. 8) finished the 2021-22 campaign ranked in the national top 10 of the final Associated Press Top 25 poll. The Wolfpack and the Hawkeyes also both won their respective conference regular-season and tournament crowns in 2022.



NC State's full non-conference schedule for the 2022-23 campaign will be released in the coming weeks.