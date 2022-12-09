Skip to main content
NC State's Mahorcic Out Indefinitely

NC State forward Dusan Mahoricic is out indefinitely with a dislocated right patella suffered in the Wolfpack's win Tuesday over Coppin State, according to a release by the basketball program.
NC State forward Dusan Mahoricic is out indefinitely with a dislocated right patella suffered in the Wolfpack's win Tuesday over Coppin State, according to a release by the basketball program. The graduate student will have surgery. 

Mahorcic appeared in 10 games with NC State, starting nine. He averages 8,7 points and 6.6 rebounds per contest this season with the Pack. 

Prior to the injury, Mahorcic was shooting 64.3 percent from the field and had hauled in 26 offensive rebounds, with both being team highs. 

NC State has depth in the frontcourt, with D.J. Burns Jr. and Earnest Ross, among others. The Wolfpack will add recent five-star 2023 forward/center Isaiah Miranda in January when the spring semester starts. 

