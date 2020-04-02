NCAA Extends Recruiting 'Dead Period' Until May 31

With no end in sight to the growing coronavirus crisis, the NCAA has announced that it is extending the recruiting dead period it imposed the day after announcing the cancellation of all spring sports and championships.

The dead period, which prohibits coaches from having any in-person contact with recruits or their parents, was originally set to expire on April 15. But with most states under stay-at-home orders and the pandemic showing no signs of slowing, the date has now been extended through May 31.

"The Division I Council Coordination Committee and the Division II Administrative Committee extended the recruiting dead period through May 31," the NCAA announced in a statement released Wednesday. "The committees will continue to be guided by experts to determine whether the date needs to be extended."

Although all in-person contact has been suspended, coaches are still allowed to contact prospective recruits through electronic channels such as FaceTime, Skype and Zoom. And the dead period hasn’t prevented coaches from extending scholarship offers to prospects.

As much of a challenge as the extended dead period presents, especially if it continues into the summer showcase circuit, NC State basketball coach Kevin Keatts said it’s a small price to pay in the great scheme of things.

“It’s hindered,” he said. “But it’s something everyone in the country has to do. So I think we have to be creative.

“I understand. I’m not complaining. We’re in a situation where we’re fighting a dangerous virus and right now, I’m telling the guys and even the guys I’m recruiting: ‘It’s not about us. It’s not about recruiting. It’s not about athletics. It’s about the safety of the country and the world.’ So everybody’s got to take a step back, put athletics in the back burner and try to get through this.”