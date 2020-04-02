AllWolfpack
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Sports

NCAA Extends Recruiting 'Dead Period' Until May 31

Brett Friedlander

With no end in sight to the growing coronavirus crisis, the NCAA has announced that it is extending the recruiting dead period it imposed the day after announcing the cancellation of all spring sports and championships.

The dead period, which prohibits coaches from having any in-person contact with recruits or their parents, was originally set to expire on April 15. But with most states under stay-at-home orders and the pandemic showing no signs of slowing, the date has now been extended through May 31.

"The Division I Council Coordination Committee and the Division II Administrative Committee extended the recruiting dead period through May 31," the NCAA announced in a statement released Wednesday. "The committees will continue to be guided by experts to determine whether the date needs to be extended."

Although all in-person contact has been suspended, coaches are still allowed to contact prospective recruits through electronic channels such as FaceTime, Skype and Zoom. And the dead period hasn’t prevented coaches from extending scholarship offers to prospects.

As much of a challenge as the extended dead period presents, especially if it continues into the summer showcase circuit, NC State basketball coach Kevin Keatts said it’s a small price to pay in the great scheme of things.

“It’s hindered,” he said. “But it’s something everyone in the country has to do. So I think we have to be creative.

“I understand. I’m not complaining. We’re in a situation where we’re fighting a dangerous virus and right now, I’m telling the guys and even the guys I’m recruiting: ‘It’s not about us. It’s not about recruiting. It’s not about athletics. It’s about the safety of the country and the world.’ So everybody’s got to take a step back, put athletics in the back burner and try to get through this.”

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Since there's no actual events going on, how about an NFL mock draft…

Brett Friedlander

Despite Franchise Tag, Thuney May Be On The Move

Even though the New England Patriots recently slapped the franchise tag on offensive guard Joe Thuney, the former NC State might still be on the trading block. Read more

Brett Friedlander

It's April 1, the anniversary of perhaps the greatest April Fool's gag…

Brett Friedlander

No Love For Wolfpack In Quarterback U Rankings

SI's rankings of the best college for producing NFL quarterbacks is flawed in several ways, not the least of which is that it ignores Russell Wilson's three seasons at NC State. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Another postseason honor for a Wolfpack athlete ...

Brett Friedlander

Wednesday's Hot Clicks from SI.com ...

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Has Interest in Four-Star Wing

Concerns over the coronavirus crisis led Burlington native JaDun Michael to decommit from Wichita State so he can attend a school closer to home. NC State has shown immediate interest, even though it doesn't have any available scholarships. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Interesting story on how college football programs are using…

Brett Friedlander

State Issues COVID-19 Football Timeline Information

NC State's athletic department has issued an open letter updating Wolfpack fans on key dates leading up to the 2020 football season, including season ticket and Wolfpack Club renewal information. Read more

NC State athletic communications

Wolfpack Sweeps ACC Wrestling Awards

NC State's Hayden and Trent Hidlay are the first brothers ever to be named ACC's Wrestler and Freshman of the Year while coach Pat Popolizio completed a clean sweep of the conference's postseason awards. Read more

Brett Friedlander