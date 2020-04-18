AllWolfpack
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Sports

Aislinn Konig Passed over in WNBA Draft

Brett Friedlander

Missing out on the NCAA tournament cost Aislinn Konig one final opportunity to help the NC State women’s basketball team get over its Sweet 16 hump.

But it also may have cost her an opportunity to showcase her talents on a big stage for the WNBA’s 12 coaches and general managers.

The ACC tournament MVP suffered another postseason disappointment on Friday when she was passed over in all three rounds of the league’s draft.

Konig handled the snub with the same kind of poise and maturity she showed on the court during her four seasons with the Wolfpack, Tweeting: “Works not over. #TrustTheProcess.”

The 5-foot-10 combo guard from Canada averaged a career-high 11.0 points per game in 2019-20 while leading the ACC in assist-to-turnover ratio (2.27) against conference opponents and earning second-team All-ACC recognition.

Her leadership and three-point shooting helped lead the Wolfpack to a 28-4 overall mark, a school record 14 regular season ACC wins and State's first conference tournament championship since 1991.

Konig finished her college career as the 34th Wolfpack player to surpass the 1,000 point mark and her career total of 294 three-pointers places her second on State's all-time list.

Despite going undrafted, Konig should still have opportunities to continue her basketball career professionally either as a free agent or internationally, according to former State star and ESPN analyst Debbie Antonelli.

“Her international credibility brings something to the table. Her ability to shoot the ball and score,”Antonelli said earlier this week. “The way that she can stretch the floor and her ability to play the point and have a big point who can see over the top of most pick-and-roll defenses, and all the ball screen defenses. I think those help her.

“Defensively will be a little bit of an issue, but if you look at just flat out offense -- score, handle, high IQ, played in a fast system where you had to make decisions on the ball. I think all those things are really important.”

ACC players that were selected in Friday's draft include Virginia's Jocelyn Willoughby, Louisville's Jazmine Jones and Kylee Shook, Duke's Leaonna Odom and Holly Gorecki, Miami's Beatrice Monpremier, Clemson's Kobi Thornton and Florida State's Kiah Gillespie.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NCAA Announces Changes to Initial Eligibility Requirements

The NCAA has relaxed its academic requirements for incoming Division I freshman athletes in response to school closures caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Makes the Cut for 'Big' Football Recruits

Two big football recruits, in both size and importance, have listed NC State among their top schools while coach Dave Doeren and his staff continue to hand out scholarship offers -- with a heavy emphasis on defensive backs. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Wrestlers Dominate in Classroom as Well as Mat

Led by Hayden Hidlay, the ACC's Scholar-Athlete of the Year, NC State's conference champion wrestling team had six members earn All-Academic recognition -- more than any other league school. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Shutdown a Test of Players' Leadership, Self-Motivation

WIth coaches' access to their teams limited because of the coronavirus shutdown, NC State's Dave Doeren says its up to his players to be self-motivated when it comes to things such as conditioning, diet and academics. Read more

Brett Friedlander

State Signee Josh Hall Named Player of the Year

Five-star NC State signee Josh Hall, who is currently going through the NBA draft process, has been named the NC high school basketball Player of the Year by Phenom Hoops. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Swofford: 'Still More Questions than Answers'

ACC commissioner John Swofford was one of 10 conference leaders Wednesday to participate in a discussion with Vice-President Mike Pence about the possible return of college sports. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Leary Still Penciled in As Wolfpack Starting QB

Repeating what he said at the start of NC State's abreviated spring practice, Wolfpack coach Dave Doeren said Wednesday that his team's starting quarterback job is still sophomore Devin Leary's to lose. Read more

Brett Friedlander

VP Mike Pence call with college sports leaders ...

Brett Friedlander

Dr. Fauci talks return of pro sports ... but what about colleges?

Brett Friedlander

Doeren Doing His Part to Help Coronavirus Heroes

NC State football coach Dave Doeren and his wife Sara expressed their appreciation to those on the front lines of the coronavirus battle last week by donating lunches to healthcare workers at REX Hospital. Read more

Brett Friedlander