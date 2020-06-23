Like Everyone Else, Keatts in Wait-and-See Mode With Funderburk

With the deadline for withdrawal from the NBA draft still more than a month away and seemingly moving all the time, it’s anybody’s guess whether D.J. Funderburk will be back with the NC State basketball team next season.

Not even coach Kevin Keatts has a clue what his star forward will do.

And unlike the rest of us, he’s been in constant contact with Funderburk.

Appearing on Monday’s edition of Packer and Durham on the ACC Network, the Wolfpack coach said he communicated with Funderburk and his father “about every other day” to stay on top of the constantly changing situation.

“We’re continuing to have conversations with him and I want him to be updated,” Keatts said. “I’m excited for any of my guys that has an opportunity to go through any type of process.”

Here is video of the entire interview with Keatts, courtesy of Packer and Durham/ACCNetwork ...

Under normal circumstances, Funderburk would already have made a decision on his professional future.

The original withdrawal deadline was June 3, but because of the coronavirus pandemic that has shut down all sports in America, including the NBA, that date has been pushed back.

Although the NBA has set the date for Oct. 6, the NCAA has set its own, earlier deadline. Underclassmen have until August 3 or 10 days after the NBA’s predraft Scouting Combine to pull their names from consideration without having to sit out any games in 2020-21.

That is, assuming there is a Combine or individual team workouts.

“A lot of guys, including D.J., are holding out in the hope that maybe there’s a possibility they can get some type of workout,” Keatts said. “I’m talking to his dad about it. There are no workouts. It’s going to be a tough situation.”

The Wolfpack has already lost its top recruit to the draft. Five-star wing Josh Hall, who is eligible as a fifth-year prep player, announced on April 30 that he plans to sign with an agent and stay in the draft.

That setback was tempered by shooting guard Devon Daniels’ decision to withdraw and return to school for his final season of eligibility.

“Devon, we’re excited to have back,” Keatts said. “We could be a really good basketball team if we add a guy like D.J. Funderburk back with some experience alongside (rising sophomore center) Manny Bates.”

