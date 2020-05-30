Wolfpack Flavor to Hargrave All-Decade Team

The NC State basketball team has a strong connection to Hargrave Military Academy -- starting at the top with coach Kevin Keatts, coach coached at the Virginia prep school from 2003-2011.

So it should come as no surprise that the Wolfpack has a strong presence on the All-Decade team Hargrave has announced for its postgraduate program in the 2010s.

Shooting guard Braxton Beverly is among the five players selected while former State assistant A.W. Hamilton was selected as the coach of the unit.

Beverly's individual accomplishments with the Tigers were surpassed only by the success he helped his teams achive during his two seasons in the program. Hargrave went a combined 90-3, winning the prep national championship in 2016 and advancing to the national final four the following year.

The 6-foot sharpshooter averaged more than 20 points and six assists per game during those seasons.

He scored a single game school record by scoring 70 points in a 131-86 win against Lynchburg's Genesis Academy at the Fight Against Cancer Challenge on Feb. 12, 2016. Beverly hit 14 three-pointers in that game.

Although he narrowly missed out on the 2,000 career point mark. he did finish his prep career as Hargrave's all-time leading scorer.

Beverly spent most of last season bothered by a nagging back injury that forced him to stand rather than sit on the bench when he wasn't in the game. He still played in all 32 games, starting 18 while leading the team with 50 three-pointers and a .373 percentage from beyond the arc.

In his first three seasons at State, the Hazzard, Ky., native has averaged 8,7 points and 2.5 assists per game while hitting 186 three-pointers. His 188 three-pointers rank seventh in program history heading into his final season of eligibility 2.39 assist-to-turnover ratio is among the top 10 in Wolfpack history.

Hamilton, meanwhile, led Hargrove to a 237-22 record during his six seasons there, with 63 of his players earning Division I scholarships. He was a State assistant in 2017-18 before taking the head coaching job at Eastern Kentucky.

Keatts, by the way, was the coach for Hargrave's All-Decade team of the 2000s.

