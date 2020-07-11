AllWolfpack
Terquavion Smith Stays Hot in Myrtle Beach

Brett Friedlander

The start of a new bracket at the Big Shots Myrtle Beach showcase basketball tournament hasn't cooled off NC State commit Terquavion Smith.

The four-star guard, playing for Tea Marie Hoops, led his team with 13 points in the first of two games Saturday, a 71-30 demolition of Big Shots Elite SC Premier. He and his teammates are scheduled to play again at 8 p.m.

Smith led Tea Marie Hoops to a perfect 4-0 record in the first phase of the Myrtle Beach event, finishing with 14 three-pointers, the second highest total in the field. His 67 points were the fifth most of all players in the tournament.

He had two three-pointers in the win against Big Shots Elite SC Premier.

A 6-foot-3, 180-pound All-State selection, Smith, is ranked as the No. 3 player in North Carolina and has led Farmville Central to back-to-back 2A state championships. He was listed as one of the top 10 standouts to watch in the tournament.

He is one of two 2021 Wolfpack commitments. Four-star power forward Ernest Ross from Alachua, Fla. is the other.

