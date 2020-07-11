Terquavion Smith Stays Hot in Myrtle Beach

The start of a new bracket at the Big Shots Myrtle Beach showcase basketball tournament hasn't cooled off NC State commit Terquavion Smith.

The four-star guard, playing for Tea Marie Hoops, led his team with 13 points in the first of two games Saturday, a 71-30 demolition of Big Shots Elite SC Premier. He and his teammates are scheduled to play again at 8 p.m.

Smith led Tea Marie Hoops to a perfect 4-0 record in the first phase of the Myrtle Beach event, finishing with 14 three-pointers, the second highest total in the field. His 67 points were the fifth most of all players in the tournament.

He had two three-pointers in the win against Big Shots Elite SC Premier.

A 6-foot-3, 180-pound All-State selection, Smith, is ranked as the No. 3 player in North Carolina and has led Farmville Central to back-to-back 2A state championships. He was listed as one of the top 10 standouts to watch in the tournament.

He is one of two 2021 Wolfpack commitments. Four-star power forward Ernest Ross from Alachua, Fla. is the other.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook -- ACC Insider

Twitter -- @WolfpackMaven and Brett Friedlander at @BFriedACC