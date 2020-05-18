AllWolfpack
State Infractions Case Officially in Independent Resolution Process

Brett Friedlander

NC State's infractions case involving former basketball star Dennis Smith Jr. has formally been accepted by the NCAA's new Independent Accountability Resolution Process, according to a statement issued by the governing body Monday.

Rather than being adjudicated by the NCAA's Committee on Infractions as normal, the case will now be be handled by a 15-member review board comprised of members not affiliated with any NCAA school or the organization’s enforcement staff.

"A request for referral of the infractions case involving NC State to the Independent Accountability Resolution Process was granted by the Infractions Referral Committee," the NCAA's statement reads. "Consistent with rules and procedures governing the process, details about the matter will remain confidential until the Independent Resolution Panel releases its decision."

The IARP was established in 2018 on the recommendation of a committee chaired by former U.S. Secretary of State Condaleeza Rice in order to handle complex cases.

State's case is the first to be addressed by the NCAA related to a federal corruption and fraud trial in New York involving Adidas operatives accused of funneling money to Smith and other top college recruits in exchange for attending schools affiliated with the shoe company.

State received an NCAA Notice of Allegations last July accusing then-coach Mark Gottfried and his program of two major violations in connection with the recruitment of Smith. The 2017 ACC Rookie of the Year, who played only one season for the Wolfpack, is alleged to have received $40,000 from former Adidas consultant Thomas “T.J.” Gassnola.

Former Wolfpack assistant Orlando Early was accused by the NCAA of being the middleman in the payment to Smith. Gottfried, who is now the coach at Cal State Northridge, was charged with a “failure to monitor” Early’s actions in Smith’s recruitment.

