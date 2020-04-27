Funderburk's Departure Would Have Major Impact on Wolfpack

Pivot Analysis, a basketball statistics analysis software provider, has put together a list ranking all underclassmen that have declared their intention to go through the NBA draft process, based on four factors of impact on their respective college teams.

NC State’s D.J. Funderburk is ranked at No. 13 overall and No. 4 among ACC players behind Florida State’s Patrick Williams (No. 8), Wake Forest’s Chaundee Brown (No. 9) and Clemson's Aamir Simms (No. 12).

Fellow Wolfpack junior Devon Daniels checks in at No. 84 on the list of 104 Division I players.

Because incoming freshman Josh Hall has yet to play a college game, he is not included in the rankings even though he is also going through the predraft process.

Funderburk's ranking is higher than several higher-profile ACC rivals, including North Carolina's Cole Anthony (No. 14), Duke's Vernon Cary (No. 18), Syracuse's Elijah Hughes (No. 49) and the Duke duo of Cassius Stanley (No. 95) and Tre Jones 9No. 98).

All three State players have retained the option of pulling out of the draft and returning to school to play for the Wolfpack in 2020-21.

The rankings, according to a series of Tweets posted by Pivot Analysis, are based on four key factors -- Effective Field Goal Percentage, Turnover Rate, Offensive Rebounding Rate and Free Throw Rate.

Funderburk, a 6-foot-10 power forward, ranked second on the team in scoring and rebounding at 12.8 points and 6.1 boards per game. He had 71 offensive rebounds and 43 turnovers while shooting 60.9% from the floor.

Daniels, a 6-5 shooting guard, averaged 12.7 pints and 5.3 rebounds with 31 offensive boards, 66 turnovers and a .470 field goal percentage.

