AllWolfpack
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Sports

Funderburk's Departure Would Have Major Impact on Wolfpack

Brett Friedlander

Pivot Analysis, a basketball statistics analysis software provider, has put together a list ranking all underclassmen that have declared their intention to go through the NBA draft process, based on four factors of impact on their respective college teams.

NC State’s D.J. Funderburk is ranked at No. 13 overall and No. 4 among ACC players behind Florida State’s Patrick Williams (No. 8), Wake Forest’s Chaundee Brown (No. 9) and Clemson's Aamir Simms (No. 12).

Fellow Wolfpack junior Devon Daniels checks in at No. 84 on the list of 104 Division I players.

Because incoming freshman Josh Hall has yet to play a college game, he is not included in the rankings even though he is also going through the predraft process.

Funderburk's ranking is higher than several higher-profile ACC rivals, including North Carolina's Cole Anthony (No. 14), Duke's Vernon Cary (No. 18), Syracuse's Elijah Hughes  (No. 49) and the Duke duo of Cassius Stanley (No. 95) and Tre Jones 9No. 98). 

All three State players have retained the option of pulling out of the draft and returning to school to play for the Wolfpack in 2020-21.

The rankings, according to a series of Tweets posted by Pivot Analysis, are based on four key factors -- Effective Field Goal Percentage, Turnover Rate, Offensive Rebounding Rate and Free Throw Rate.

Funderburk, a 6-foot-10 power forward, ranked second on the team in scoring and rebounding at 12.8 points and 6.1 boards per game. He had 71 offensive rebounds and 43 turnovers while shooting 60.9% from the floor.

Daniels, a 6-5 shooting guard, averaged 12.7 pints and 5.3 rebounds with 31 offensive boards, 66 turnovers and a .470 field goal percentage.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook -- ACC Insider

Twitter -- @WolfpackMaven and Brett Friedlander at @BFriedACC

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

State Wrestling Signs Nationally Ranked Recruiting Class

In a case of the rich getting richer, the NC State wrestling team has signed a nine-man recruiting class ranked eighth nationally. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Lands Four-Star Power Forward

Four-star power forward Ernest Ross has become the second member of NC State basketball coach Kevin Keatts' 2021 recruiting class. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Next Up: Wolfpack's Top 2021 Draft Candidates

Now that the 2020 NFL draft is in the books and the NC State duo of Larrell Murchison and James Smith-Williams have found new homes, it's time to look ahead at the Wolfpack's most likely draft possibilties for next year. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Division I Council Approves New Basketball Scheduling Guidelines

The NCAA's Division I Council has approved new scheduling guidelines dealing with multiple-team events for men's basketball. Read more

Brett Friedlander

State Defensive Line Tradition Helped Murchison Get to NFL

Larrell Murchison's selection by the Tennessee Titans on Saturday continued an NC State tradition of sending defensive linemen to the NFL. It's a tradition Murchison said helped prepare him to follow in the footsteps of his fellow draftees. Read more

Brett Friedlander

IBM Can Wait: Smith-Williams Ready to Take His Shot With Redskins

James Smith-Williams has a standing job offer with IBM, but after being drafted in the seventh round of the NFL draft by the Washington Redskins on Saturday, the corporate world will have to wait for the former NC State defensive end. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Versatility, Sack Dance Make Murchison a Good Fit in Nashville

Between his air guitar sack celebration and a versatlity that allows him to play multiple roles, NC State defensive lineman Larrell Murchison says he's a good fit for the Tennessee Titans, the NFL team that drafted him in the fifth round Saturday. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Redskins take Smith-Williams in Seventh Round

James Smith-Williams had to wait until almost the bitter end of the NFL draft, but the NC State defensive end was finally rewarded for his patience Saturday when the Washington Redskins took him with in the seventh and final round with the 229th overall pick, Read more

Brett Friedlander

SI All Titans coverage of Murchison draft

Brett Friedlander

Murchison Drafted By Titans in Fifth Round

Defensive tackle Larrell Murchison became the first NC State player to be taken in this year's draft when he was picked by the Tennessee Titans with the 174th overall selection in the fifth round. Read more

Brett Friedlander