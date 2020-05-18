AllWolfpack
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Sports

Report: State Grad Summey Hired to Fill Hoop Staff Opening

Brett Friedlander

Mike Summey began his career in basketball as a student manager at NC State under Les Robinson and Herb Sendek.

Now, he's returning to Raleigh to serve on the staff of current coach Kevin Keatts.

According to a published report by college basketball analyst Jeff Goodman, the 1997 State graduate has been hired as an assistant for the Wolfpack to fill the staff opening created when Takayo Siddle left for UNC Wilmington in March.

Summey has spent the past five seasons serving as an assistant to coach Michael Huger at Bowling Green. In addition to his primary role working with the team's players, his duties also included opponent scouting and off-campus recruiting.

A native of Hickory, Summy served as head student manager at State as a senior under Robinson. After earning his degree in political science, he stayed on for two more years to help Sendek's transition to the Wolfpack as a graduate manager.

In addition to his tenure at Bowling Green, Summey has served as an assistant at St. Francis, North Florida, The Citadel and Division II power Queens College, and as director of basketball operations at Miami under Jim Larrañaga. He has head coaching experience at Division III Bethany (WVa.) College, where his team went 17-12 in his only season in 2008-09.

Goodman is also reporting that Keatts has hired Steve Snell as his director of basketball operations and Chris Zupko as the Wolfpack's assistant director of basketball operations.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

State Infractions Case Officially in Independent Resolution Process

The NCAA released a statement Monday indicating that the infractions case involving NC State and Dennis Smith Jr. has formally been accepted into its new Independent Accountability Resolution Process. Read more

Brett Friedlander

State TE Target Campbell Commits to Tennessee

NC State will have to look elsewhere for a tight end in the class of 2021 after three-star recruiting target Miles Campbell from Douglasville, Ga., committed to play at Tennessee on Monday. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Old QBs, New OC Helped Sell McLaughlin on State

Four-Star prospect Aaron McLaughlin, who committed on Friday, said that that NC State's history of producing NFL quarterbacks and new offensive coordinator Tim Beck's reputation for developing them played a role in his choosing the Wolfpack, Read more

Brett Friedlander

Top Ten of 2019-20: Wrestling's Crowning Achievement

As the academic year officially comes to a close, SI All Wolfpack look backs at the NC State's 10 best athletic performances of 2019-20. Today, it's No. 2: Another ACC championship for Wolfpack wrestling. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Ekwonu Rated Among ACC's Top Returning Tackles

Coming off a promising freshman season, NC State's Ikem "Ickey" Ekwonu has been graded by PFF.com as one of the top returning offensive tackles in the ACC for 2020. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Some of the best stories from the SI.com college network this week

Brett Friedlander

James Smith-Williams talks about his respect for new coach Ron Rivera

Brett Friedlander

Top Ten of 2019-20: Down Go the Devils

As the academic year officially comes to a close, SI All Wolfpack looks back at NC State's 10 best athletic performances of 2019-20. Today, it's No. 3: The Wolfpack's men's basketball upset of Duke

Brett Friedlander

Football, Basketball or Both For State Target Breon Pass?

Breon Pass is a three-star recruit in football who was also just named to the AP All-State team in basketball. He holds offers in both sports from NC State. Which sport will he play in college and will it be for the Wolfpack? Read more

Brett Friedlander

Former State commit Eric Swan named top athlete from Harnett County

Brett Friedlander