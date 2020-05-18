Report: State Grad Summey Hired to Fill Hoop Staff Opening

Mike Summey began his career in basketball as a student manager at NC State under Les Robinson and Herb Sendek.

Now, he's returning to Raleigh to serve on the staff of current coach Kevin Keatts.

According to a published report by college basketball analyst Jeff Goodman, the 1997 State graduate has been hired as an assistant for the Wolfpack to fill the staff opening created when Takayo Siddle left for UNC Wilmington in March.

Summey has spent the past five seasons serving as an assistant to coach Michael Huger at Bowling Green. In addition to his primary role working with the team's players, his duties also included opponent scouting and off-campus recruiting.

A native of Hickory, Summy served as head student manager at State as a senior under Robinson. After earning his degree in political science, he stayed on for two more years to help Sendek's transition to the Wolfpack as a graduate manager.

In addition to his tenure at Bowling Green, Summey has served as an assistant at St. Francis, North Florida, The Citadel and Division II power Queens College, and as director of basketball operations at Miami under Jim Larrañaga. He has head coaching experience at Division III Bethany (WVa.) College, where his team went 17-12 in his only season in 2008-09.

Goodman is also reporting that Keatts has hired Steve Snell as his director of basketball operations and Chris Zupko as the Wolfpack's assistant director of basketball operations.