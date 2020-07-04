AllWolfpack
Top Stories
Football
Sports
Basketball

Wolfpack Will Get Firsthand Look at Historic HBCU Commit Maker

Brett Friedlander

Five-star big man Makur Maker made headlines on Friday when he became the highest-rated basketball recruit to commit to a Historically Black College or University.

But his decision to shun the likes of Kentucky, UCLA and Memphis and play for Howard University should be of particular interest to NC State and its fans.

That’s because according to CBS Sports analyst Jon Rothstein, Maker and the Bison are scheduled to play the Wolfpack in Raleigh this season -- assuming, of course, that a nonconference schedule is played.

Rothstein Tweeted the news back on April 5.

The game could potentially be a preliminary contest to the Empire Classic, a tournament whose main bracket will feature State, Villanova, Michigan and Baylor at New York’s Madison Square Garden on Nov. 19-20.

Normally, such a game would be played as a “Heritage Game” at Reynolds Coliseum. But because of increased interest generated by Maker’s participation in the game, it might end up at PNC Arena instead.

The 6-foot-11 Maker averaged 17.5 points, 10.1 rebounds and 1.8 blocked shots per game last season for Hillside Prep in Phoenix, Ariz. The native of Kenya who grew up in Australia is currently entered in the NBA draft, but is expected to withdraw his name and play next season in college.

His addition to Howard’s lineup should significantly improve State’s strength of schedule, which otherwise would have taken a hit because of the Mid-East Athletic Conference opponent.

The Bison went 3-28 in 2019-20 and were ranked 349th out of 353 Division I men’s basketball programs nationally when the season was halted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Although the Wolfpack has yet to release its complete nonconference basketball schedule for 2020-21, coach Kevin Keatts’ is also reported to have games scheduled against American University and Radford.

Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook -- ACC Insider

Twitter -- @WolfpackMaven and Brett Friedlander at @BFriedACC

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Wolfpack Lands Twin Tight Ends

NC State addressed an immediate recruiting need, times two, with the commitment of twin three-star tight end prospects Cedric and Fredrick Seabrough of Swainsboro, Ga.. Read more

Brett Friedlander

State Makes Top Six for Four-Star OL Franklin

Weston Franklin, a four-star offensive guard prospect who is returning to Wayne County High School in his hometown of Jessup, Ga., after playing his junior season at IMG Academy, has included NC State in his top six schools

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack College Summer Baseball Update

NC State baseball players DeAngelo Giles and Austin Murr put up big numbers at the plate in leading their team's to wins in college summer wood bat action on Friday. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Unexpected Opportunity Puts Torres Back on the Diamond

NC State shortstop Jose Torres wasn't expecting to play baseball this summer because of the coronavirus crisis. But after an unexpected call from a college summer league in Texas, the Freshman All-American jumped at the opportunity to get back on the diamond, Read more

Brett Friedlander

Five-star big man Makur Maker shuns big-name programs, commits to HBCU

Brett Friedlander

Second Round Pick Swiney Signs With Giants

NC State left-hander Nick Swiney, the second round draft pick of the San Francisco Giants, has signed his first pro contract for reported $1.2 million. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Makes the Cut for Another 3-Star Prospect

Three-star defensive end prospect T.J. Sanders of Marion High School in South Carolina has included NC State in his final four schools. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Daily Cover: College FB Players Find Their Voices in Fight for Unionization

College players are using their voices more than ever amid the pandemic and the fight against social injustice. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Demie Sumo Discusses His Wolfpack Recruitment, Commitment

Three-star running back prospect Demie Sumo from Willingboro High School in New Jersey breaks down his recruitment and his decision to become the latest member of NC State's 2021 football recruiting class. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Inside the Conversation Around College Football's Return

Brett Friedlander