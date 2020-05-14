AllWolfpack
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Sports

Funderburk Gets More Time to Make NBA Decision

Brett Friedlander

NC State's D.J. Funderburk, along with other underclassmen still in the NBA draft process, will have more time to decide whether to stay or return to school now that the NCAA has extended its withdrawal deadline.

The original deadline was June 3, but that was pushed back on Wednesday after the BBA announced that it has postponed its annual pre-draft scouting combine.

"This modification is being made with the health and well-being of our student-athletes in mind, along with their ability to make the most informed decisions during this uncertain time, and is based on the recent announcement by the NBA to postpone the 2020 NBA Draft Combine," NCAA senior vice-president of basketball Dan Gavitt said in a statement.

The NCAA did not immediately set a new deadline.

"Out of respect to the NBA’s process, the decision on a new withdrawal date will be made once the league has determined a timeline for the 2020 pre-draft process," Gavitt said. 

"Working in collaboration with National Association of Basketball Coaches Executive Director Jim Haney and the rest of the coaches’ leadership, the NCAA membership will ensure that any change supports a player’s decision-making process related to professional opportunities while also protecting their academic pursuits and the opportunity to play college basketball.”

Funderburk, a 6-foot-10 junior ranked second on the Wolfpack in scoring and rebounding at 12.8 points and 6.1 boards per game while shooting 60.9% from the floor.

He is the last of three State players that originally filed for the draft to make a decision on whether to turn pro or return to school.

Fellow junior Devon Daniels has already withdrawn his name from consideration. Top-recruit Josh Hall has signed with an agent and will remain in the draft.

Wolfpack coach Kevin Keatts has already taken precautions in the event Funderburk does not come back.. Last week, he received a commitment from three-star recruit Jaylon Gibson, 6-11 power forward who originally signed with Wake Forest but was released from his National Letter of Intent after Deacons' coach Danny Manning was fired.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Torry Holt edges out Ted Brown for top athlete from Guilford County

Brett Friedlander

Murchison Signs Four-Year Deal With Titans

Former NC State defensive lineman Larrell Murchison, the recent fifth-round draft pick of the Tennessee Titans, has signed a four-year contract with the NFL team. Read more

Brett Friedlander

ACC Reportedly Returning to Nonconference Hoop Openers in 2020-21

After opening 2019-20 with conference games as a means of promoting the new ACC Network, the ACC will reportedly return to nonconference openers to start next season's basketball schedule. Read more

Brett Friedlander

NCAA Won't Mandate Uniform Return to Sports, Mark Emmert Says

Brett Friedlander

Top Ten of 2019-20: Swiney's One-Hit Wonder

As the academic year officially comes to a close, SI All Wolfpack look backs at the NC State's 10 best athletic performances of 2019-20. Today, it's No. 7: Nick Swiney's masterful 1-hit shutout in Minnesota. Read more

Brett Friedlander

NCAA revamps college basketball NET ranking metric

Brett Friedlander

Murchison Gets New Number With Titans

Larrell Murchison wore No. 92 during his college career at NC State, but because that was already taken on his new team, the Tennessee Titans, the recent fifth-round NFL draft pick has been issued a new number. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Six Wolfpack Teams Honored for Academic Achievement

NC State's women's cross-country, track and field, swimming and diving, women's golf, gymnastics and volleyball teams were among the 1,380 Division I programs nationwide to earn APR Public Recognition Awards fom the NCAA for acheving top scores in the classroom. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Games Featured on ACC Football Re-Broadcasts

Three football games involving NC State are among the 28 to be re-broadcast by the ACC over the next six weeks during a series on the conference's YouTube channel. Two of them are games Wolfpack fans won't want to miss. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack in Top Six For 5-Star Women's Hoop Prospect

NC State is still in the running for five-star women's basketball prospect Jessica Timmons after the North Mecklenburg High School star narrowed her college choices down to a final six. Read more

Brett Friedlander