Funderburk Gets More Time to Make NBA Decision

NC State's D.J. Funderburk, along with other underclassmen still in the NBA draft process, will have more time to decide whether to stay or return to school now that the NCAA has extended its withdrawal deadline.

The original deadline was June 3, but that was pushed back on Wednesday after the BBA announced that it has postponed its annual pre-draft scouting combine.

"This modification is being made with the health and well-being of our student-athletes in mind, along with their ability to make the most informed decisions during this uncertain time, and is based on the recent announcement by the NBA to postpone the 2020 NBA Draft Combine," NCAA senior vice-president of basketball Dan Gavitt said in a statement.

The NCAA did not immediately set a new deadline.

"Out of respect to the NBA’s process, the decision on a new withdrawal date will be made once the league has determined a timeline for the 2020 pre-draft process," Gavitt said.

"Working in collaboration with National Association of Basketball Coaches Executive Director Jim Haney and the rest of the coaches’ leadership, the NCAA membership will ensure that any change supports a player’s decision-making process related to professional opportunities while also protecting their academic pursuits and the opportunity to play college basketball.”

Funderburk, a 6-foot-10 junior ranked second on the Wolfpack in scoring and rebounding at 12.8 points and 6.1 boards per game while shooting 60.9% from the floor.

He is the last of three State players that originally filed for the draft to make a decision on whether to turn pro or return to school.

Fellow junior Devon Daniels has already withdrawn his name from consideration. Top-recruit Josh Hall has signed with an agent and will remain in the draft.

Wolfpack coach Kevin Keatts has already taken precautions in the event Funderburk does not come back.. Last week, he received a commitment from three-star recruit Jaylon Gibson, 6-11 power forward who originally signed with Wake Forest but was released from his National Letter of Intent after Deacons' coach Danny Manning was fired.