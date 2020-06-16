Keatts Off and Running With 2022 Recruits

Monday was the first day in which college basketball coaches were allowed to have unlimited contact with recruits in the Class of 2022. So like most of his colleagues around the country, NC State's Kevin Keatts was busy working the phones and the internet talking to some of the game's best rising juniors.

It's a group that includes five-star prospect M.J. Rice of Oak Hill Academy, who told Jason Jordan of SI All-American that “the best part of June 15” is that it marks the day that the “most important relationship” throughout the recruiting process begins to form.

“It’s important for coaches to connect with our parents, but the real relationship that needs to build is between them and us,” Rice said. “Now, we can start to get to know the coaches on a different level; just what the coach is like and their personality and things like that. All of that helps us make the best decision for us in the end. I’m loving it.”

Rice is a 6-foot-5, 210-pound wing who was averaging 25 points, nine rebounds and two assists per game before suffering an ACL tear as a sophomore last season at Durham Academy.

Among the other players that have reported having contact or receiving an offer from Keatts are:

Jaden Bradley, a 6-2, 160-pound five-star point guard from Concord and The Cannon School

Justin Taylor, a 6-6, 200-pound four-star small forward from St. Anne's-Belfield School in Charlottesville, Va.

Mason Manning, a 6-1, 170-pound three-star point guard from First Love Academy in Pittsburgh

Isaac McKneely, a 6-4, 170-pound shooting guard from Poca, WVa.

Jayden Epps, a 6-1, 170-pound point guard from King's Fork High School in Sufflok, Va.

These are players are likely just the tip of the iceberg, so check back for updates as more players report their contact with Keatts.

