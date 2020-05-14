Jaylon Gibson Makes it Official, Signs with State

Three-star power forward Jaylon Gibson, who re-opened his recruitment when Wake Forest fired coach Danny Manning, signed a National Letter of Intent to play his college basketball career at NC State on Thursday

Gibson committed to the Wolfpack last week.

The athletic 6-foot-11 prospect with a long wing span and a high ceiling averaged 16 points, 11.1 rebounds and nearly a blocked shot per game in leading Grace Christian School in Cary to a 21-12 record and earning Eastern Plains Independent Conference Player of the Year honors last season.

He will take the roster spot vacated last week when Josh Hall decided to sign with an agent and stay in the NBA draft.

Because he went through a late growth spurt, he has wing skills in a big man's body. Not only can he put the ball on the floor, he's also an effective passer, as evidenced by his average of 2.7 assists per game in 2019-20.

“I’m excited to welcome Jaylon to our program,” State coach Kevin Keatts said in a statement. “He is a prospect that has gotten better at every stage of his high school career. He is a good athlete, who can run the floor, has range on his jump shot and also has the ability to develop into an elite rim protector. Most importantly, he is a solid young man who will make a positive impact on the NC State campus.”

Among the other schools showing interest in him since he was released from his National Letter of Intent two weeks ago include Louisville, Syracuse, Miami, Maryland, Iowa and Houston.

Although he isn't as polished as the Hall, a five-star prospect, his addition does provide insurance in the event that starting power forward D.J. Funderburk follows the same path as Hall by remaining in the draft.

Gibson will join four other incoming freshmen that have already signed their National Letter of Intents to play for coach Kevin Keatts and the Wolfpack. The others are point guard Cam Hayes, combo guard Shakeel Moore, power forward Nick Farrar and center Ebenezer Dowuona.

